Starting Next Year, Detroit Auto Show Will Be in the Fall

Fall in Detroit will open up the possibility of an outdoor layout for 2021 NAIAS

If you’ve never been to Michigan in the fall, you’ll soon have another reason to start planning an autumn road trip to this beautiful state. Starting with 2021, the Detroit Auto Show will be held every fall.

What you should know about the new date

The show will be held in late September through early October. (To this end, the North American International Auto Show has booked Cobo Hall in Detroit for the next three years, as Autoblog’s Zac Palmer confirms).

The specific dates for the show’s events are as follows: Motor Bella (Sept. 24-26); The Gallery (Sept. 26); Press Preview (Sept. 28-29); AutoMobili-D (Sept. 28-30); Industry Preview (Sept. 29-30); Charity Preview (Oct. 1); Public Show (Oct. 2-9).

Benefits of the date change

There are two key advantages to the date change. For one thing, having the vent in autumn will increase the likelihood of more attendees. That’s because the show won’t have to compete with the crowded auto show season of spring, as NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts articulates.

He points out that more locals will be likely to attend with the new event date. “Business leaders and families will be in town for the show, as it follows the summer vacation season.”

Another benefit of the September date is the weather. Attendees can enjoy cooler temperatures for the event than they would have had NAIAS moved the event to summer. And fall temperatures will open up the possibility of vendors having outdoor booths and vehicle demonstrations, without worrying about attendees getting too cold.

One added bonus of the event’s outdoor layout is that it will be conducive to social distancing. That’s definitely another advantage of the new date, especially if COVID-19 decides to linger into the fall of 2021.

Fuel your enthusiasm for the 2021 Detroit Auto Show by checking out Q’d Up Mobility via the NAIAS website for previews of what you can expect to see at the event. And review these tips for navigating an auto show, if you’ll be a first-time attendee.

