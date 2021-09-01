No Comments

Subaru and Philadelphia Union Unveil Mini-Pitch for Kids

Kids at the park got to practice with Philadelphia Union players

Photo: Subaru

Subaru is constantly looking for ways to give back to its local community of Camden, New Jersey, where its headquarters is located. The city is just minutes away from downtown Philadelphia and not too far from the home stadium of the Philadelphia Union MLS team. Therefore, it only makes sense that the automaker worked with the soccer team to create the Subaru Park Camden Mini-Pitch — a place where kids can learn, practice, and play soccer in a safe environment.

“When we first met with Subaru and formed this partnership in 2020 our sincere hope was for our work together to be a symbol of commitment to our communities in Chester and Camden,” said Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union President. “We believe that growing the beautiful game starts with providing safe spaces to play for children of all ages at their local parks and playgrounds, like the Subaru Park Camden Community Soccer Field.”

The mini-pitch is a hard-surfaced youth soccer field at Ralph Williams Memorial Park, less than two miles from Subaru HQ. It features the light and dark blue color scheme of the Philadelphia Union while the team and Subaru logos adorn the perimeter walls. The pitch is also well-lit, with multiple sets of lights allowing for early morning or late-night play.

At the grand opening of the mini-pitch, Subaru presented a $10,000 check to the YMCA of Greater Philadelphia to support Soccer for Success. This free after-school program teaches kids the basics of soccer, confidence building, and why teamwork is important. Subaru and the Philadelphia Union also hosted a youth soccer clinic with kids from the YMCA practicing their skills with players from the MLS team.

Photo: Subaru

Photo: Subaru

Photo: Subaru

“Soccer inspires kids all over the world to get outside and have fun, and we’re excited to officially open the Subaru Park Camden Mini-Pitch as a place in the neighborhood where kids in the Camden area can learn one of the world’s most popular sports, develop a love of the game and make lasting memories,” said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America.

This isn’t the first time Subaru has worked with the Philadelphia Union. In April, it was announced that the team’s field — Subaru Park — was to become the first Zero Landfill MLS stadium as part of the Subaru Loves the Earth initiative. There’s no doubt that this partnership will continue to grow and support the local community through the Subaru Love Promise pillars.

