Subaru Receives Third Consecutive J.D. Power Brand Loyalty Award

Photo: Subaru

Whether you prefer Nike shoes over Adidas or only drink Coke and never Pepsi, you’re probably loyal to some brands in your life — even if you don’t realize it. But are you loyal to a car brand? According to J.D. Power, Subaru was ranked in 2021 as having the “Best Brand Loyalty in the Automotive Industry, Three Years in a Row.”

The award was earned after Subaru earned a loyalty rate of 61.8%, the highest overall score among non-luxury (mass market) and luxury automotive brands. This number was measured by a study that asked consumers if they chose the same brand when trading in or purchasing their next vehicle. The J.D. Power study also found that brand loyalty improved across all companies compared to 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the hardest.

“The bottom line is finding a vehicle required working closely with a dealer and, when presented with obstacles, shoppers turned to the dealer they already knew. As a result, the level of increased loyalty this year is remarkable,” said Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power vice president of data & analytics.

Other non-luxury brands that saw numbers close to Subaru’s included Toyota (61.1%), Honda (59.3%), RAM (56.8%), and Ford (53.9%). Luxury carmakers didn’t fare too well with loyalty, as the highest-scoring brand was Lexus at 51.6%.

It’s no surprise that Subaru ranked high in brand loyalty, as the company works hard to give back to its local communities through its Subaru Love Promise. “At Subaru, we strive to be more than a car company in everything we do – it’s at the heart of what makes us Subaru, and we believe it’s why our valued owners continue to choose Subaru,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America. On top of that, creating attractive, long-lasting vehicles with standard all-wheel drive is always a plus.