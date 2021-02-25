No Comments

Surprise! Subaru Earns 9 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards

Some things are so common-sense that actually expending the energy to communicate them can feel like a waste of time. Gravity is pretty consistent down here on earth. We live on a globe, not under a glass dome. Raw tomatoes are a vile aberration against the very concept of pleasant flavors. While I may have been projecting a bit on that last one, I can comfortably include the fact that Subaru took home nine IIHS Top Safety Pick awards this year on that list.

Awarded for a reason: The 2021 Subaru Outback

A stellar safety streak

Every year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety evaluates vehicles based on a number of different factors, including crash tests, standard and available driver-assist features, and many more. The highest rating a model can receive is Top Safety Pick+, which is closely followed by Top Safety Pick. This year — like many before it — Subaru knocked it out of the park.

The Crosstrek Hybrid claimed a Top Safety Pick+ award for the third straight year, the three-row Ascent snagged one for the fourth year in a row, the Outback continued its 13-year winning streak, and the Forester and Legacy each added another tally mark, bringing them to 15 and 16 consecutive years of safety dominance, respectively. Meanwhile, the Crosstrek, both Impreza models, and WRX all earned the Top Safety Pick distinction, with a minimum run of eight consecutive years and a maximum of 14.

Quality first

Humble as ever, President and Chief Executive Officer for Subaru of America, Thomas J. Doll, responded by reaffirming the automaker’s commitment to quality. “We are extremely proud to receive nine IIHS awards for our 2021 model lineup. Our goal is to provide customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, comfort and value.”

It would seem that goal is leading the company in the right direction, as Subaru has so far garnered an incredible 52 Top Safety Pick+ Awards, making it the reigning champion in the American market.

