No Comments

Tips For Selecting Trim Level and Options on a New Car

Shopping for a new car, SUV, or truck is an exciting hunt, but it can be overwhelming. Even if you know the brand you want and the model, there is still plenty of things to consider. You’ll need to compare trim levels as well as a long list of options before you drive away in a vehicle that suits your needs and respects your budget.

Versatile feature: 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD offers Multi-Flex tailgate

A vehicle model can have one, a few, or many trim levels. Each trim comes with a list of standard equipment, and typically, as you move up trim levels, the list of features, amenities, and technologies gets longer. The price also goes up.

“The trim level determines any new car’s standard features and base price (before options, incentives, and fees),” according to Autotrader writer Nick Palermo.

Since moving up a trim level will impact your budget, and moving down a trim level may impact your satisfaction with your car purchase, it’s best to determine what you value most in your new car — features, price – and what you’re willing to compromise to be a new car owner.

Palermo recommends listing out your non-negotiable features and then spelling out the features you’d like to have, but can live without if they don’t work with your budget.

If you zero in on the model and trim level you want, but it’s still lacking a feature that’s a deal-breaker, you should ask if you can add it on as an option. It might not be possible, but it never hurts to ask.

It’s important to not exceed your budget, though, in order to get one feature.

“If you do your homework before stepping on the dealer’s lot, you are much less likely to pay for stuff you don’t really care about,” adds Palermo.

Car Care: 3 tips for washing your Chevy truck

If your budget doesn’t allow you to get the trim that has everything or is close to everything you want on a new vehicle, you might have better luck finding what you want for a price you can handle in a used model.