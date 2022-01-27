1 Comment

Toyota Camry History

Photo: Toyota

When Toyota first introduced the Camry to the market in 1982, they probably didn’t expect the sedan to cause such a big splash. But splash it did, quickly becoming — and remaining — one of the leading nameplates coming off Toyota assembly lines. Now, the Camry has established itself as one of the top go-to mid-size sedans in the industry.

Early history

The Toyota Camry is now a mid-size sedan, but in the beginning it was much smaller. When it first began production at Toyota’s Aichi, Japan, assembly plant in March 1982, the Camry was considered a compact sedan. The move towards a mid-size car wasn’t until 1991 when a global demand for a larger sedan made itself apparent.

The Camry succeeded the Toyota Celica Camry in Japan and the Toyota Corona in North America. It began as a model in the Celica lineup and eventually split off to become its own model. It really found its popularity in 1997 as the demand for economic sedans grew. After that, the Camry became the best-selling sedan in America.

Recent history

Besides the move from the compact sedan segment to the mid-size, there have been multiple changes to the Toyota Camry throughout its six generations. Rather than its original two trim levels — DX and LE — the Camry is now offered with five different grades — LE, SE, XLE, XSE, and TRD. There is also a range of powertrain options, including a hybrid variant.

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Camry fun facts

The name “Camry” comes from the Japanese word kanmuri , which means “crown”

The Camry has consistently been a best-selling passenger car since 1997

It’s considered a luxury car in Japan and other East and Southeast Asian markets

Toyota based the Lexus ES on the Camry