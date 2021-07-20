No Comments

Toyota Canada Wins Five Vincentric Best Fleet Value Awards

Photo: Toyota

What automaker makes the best fleet vehicles? According to Michigan-based market research company Vincentric, Toyota has a pretty good claim to the honor. In the 2021 Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards published last week, Toyota and General Motors were the joint winners with five awards each, more than any other manufacturer.

The Japanese automaker earned awards for the following vehicles:

2021 Toyota Avalon XSE (in the compact hatchback category)

2021 Toyota Corolla S (large sedan)

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Base (hybrid)

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE AWD (electric / plug-in hybrid SUV)

2021 Toyota Sienna LE FWD (minivan)

The Avalon, Corolla Hybrid, and Sienna LE are repeat winners, having also been named the best fleet vehicles in their respective categories in the 2020 edition of the awards.

“We’re proud that five Toyota models, including three electrified models…have received the Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards,” said Robert Tsang, Director of Toyota Sales and Field Operations at Toyota Canada Inc. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering vehicles with excellent value for Canadians, year after year.”

To determine the awards, Vincentric performs a detailed analysis of cost of ownership that encompasses more than 1,800 vehicle configurations typically used in commercial fleets. All vehicles were evaluated in all 10 of Canada’s provinces in addition to the Northwest Territories using 24 lifecycle cost scenarios and eight cost factors, including repairs, financing, fuel, insurance, and depreciation.

The winners were the vehicles with the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most amount of scenarios for its segment. In other words, if you are a fleet owner and you are looking for the vehicles that will cost you the least amount of money over the years, the Vincentric Best Fleet Value awards are a good place to start.