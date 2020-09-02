No Comments

Will the New Ford F-150 Raptor Have Two Engines?

The next-gen Ford F-150 Raptor could get two engines

Photo: Ford

We know for a fact that the next-generation Ford F-150 Raptor is coming — likely by late next year. What we don’t know is if Ford will stick with the venerable twin-turbo V6 or upgrade to a supercharged V8 to compete with the 700-horsepower-plus Ram TRX. A report this week suggests that Ford may have a surprise in store, opting to offer the new F-150 Raptor with not one but two engines.

TFLTruck reports this week that an anonymous source has Ford offering a pair of powertrains for its 2021 or 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor. As suggested in August, one of those options will be the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500. This engine should deliver upwards of 725 horsepower, giving Ford the edge in its battle against Ram’s new performance truck. Consistent with previous speculation, this massively powerful V8 would be offered with limited availability.

F-150 Raptor could get a high-powered hybrid

But new is the idea that the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor will leverage a higher output version of the F-150’s PowerBoost full hybrid V6. TFLTruck suggests that this would be closer in output to the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, which makes 494 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. That would be enough to make the next-gen F-150 Raptor more robust than the current iteration and its high-output twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost, which makes 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.

Ford has not as of yet formally included the F-150 Raptor in discussions of its next-gen F-150. Shortly after its debut in June, however, a spokesperson confirmed that the Raptor is coming and that Ford will “have more details to share at a later date.”

