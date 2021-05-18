No Comments

Understanding the Nissan Warranty Program

Photo: Nissan

If your Nissan needs repairs, it’s good to know what issues are covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. Here’s a quick and easy guide to help you figure out what Nissan covers.

Built to Last: Check out the Nissan Titan, proudly made in Mississippi

Basic coverage

Nissan’s standard New Vehicle Warranty covers you for 36 months or 36,000 miles — whichever comes first. This protection is meant to cover the cost of repairs needed to correct manufacturing issues or manufacturer-related defects.

Corrosion protection

Nissan vehicles come with corrosion coverage for sixty months or unlimited miles. This warranty has your back if your vehicle’s Nissan-supplied sheet metal rusts all the way through, forming a hole, from normal vehicle use. You don’t need to have applied rust protection measures for this warranty to apply.

Powertrain coverage

Your Nissan’s powertrain is protected for 60 months or 60,000 miles, whichever you reach first. Like the New Vehicle Warranty, this coverage deals with manufacturing defects and recalls, but for select powertrain components. In the engine itself, this warranty covers issues with the cylinder heads, block and other internal parts. These include the intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, timing chain and tensioner, flywheel, seals, gaskets, fuel injectors, and valve train. It also protects the rocker covers and oil pan, oil pump, water pump and fuel pump. This warranty also provides peace of mind regarding your car’s transmission and transaxle, with coverage for the torque converter, automatic transmission control module, electronic transmission controls, A/T cooler, seals, gaskets, and the transfer case.

Truck warranty

Nissan prides itself on offering the America’s best truck warranty. The Titan and Titan XD come with basic coverage for five years or 100,000 miles. It also receives more powertrain coverage than your average Nissan — it’s protected for 60 months or 100,000 miles, whichever you reach first.

What isn’t covered

These warranties don’t cover everything. For starters, if you operate your vehicle outside of what’s specified by the owner’s manual (such as towing too much weight for the specified model), any damages incurred won’t be covered by warranty. Accidents, collisions, theft, vandalism, flooding, and damage from unauthorized towing isn’t covered, either. Also, don’t expect warranty coverage for dents, scrapes, wear and tear, or damage caused by modifying your vehicle.

Keep Your Nissan Performing at Its Peak: How to check your car’s tires

For more details on Nissan’s warranty program, check out the automaker’s website for details on specific models and model years.