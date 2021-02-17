No Comments

US News Names Durango One of the Best SUVs for Towing

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Photo: FCA

If you need an SUV with impressive strength, take a closer look at the 2021 Dodge Durango. The model earned the second-place spot on the U.S. News & World’s Report list of the 12 Best SUVs for Towing in 2021.

“The Dodge Durango is unique since it sits on the fence between the midsize and large SUV classes. Officially, the Durango is midsize, but it can tow more than almost every SUV on the market today. Moreover, it tows more weight for the money than any other SUV,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

When properly equipped, the 2021 Dodge Durango has a maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds.

The 2021 Dodge Durango features eight trim levels: SXT, SXT Plus, GT, GT Plus, RT, Citadel, SRT, and SRT Hellcat.

R/T Tow N Go Package

The R/T Tow N Go Package ups the towing prowess of the 2021 Dodge Durango. The package offers black six-piston Brembo front brakes, black four-piston Brembo rear brakes, electronic limited slip rear axle, and a Bilstein Active Damping High Performance Suspension. Exterior features include 20×10-inch hyper black wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Zero Run Flat 295 tires, wide body flares, and a performance exhaust. Hard Button Drive Modes let you toggle among track, tow, and snow for optimal performance. The package also equips the 2021 Dodge Durango with a Class IV trailer hitch, integrated trailer brake control, Active Noise Cancelling, Automatic Headlamp Leveling, and compact spare tire.

Although the 2021 Dodge Durango is a towing beast, it lacks advanced safety features in the base trim, requiring an expensive upgrade, according to Loveday.

The 2021 Dodge Durango features the user-friendly interface, the Uconnect system. It boasts smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. SiriusXM is standard while navigation assistance is an available feature.