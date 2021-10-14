No Comments

What’s New on the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

The 2022 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is all-new for the 2022 model year. The fifth generation of this full-size SUV has gained more powertrains, improved capabilities, additional space, and new technologies.

Check Out How the Model Has Changed: The 2021 Grand Cherokee

Grand Cherokee 4xe

The Trailhawk, Trailhawk 4xe, and Summit Reserve 4xe

Photo: FCA

The new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is the first plug-in hybrid variant of the Grand Cherokee. Its powertrain delivers 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque as well as gets 57 MPGe. Plus, Jeep estimates that it has an all-electric driving range of 24 miles and a combined driving range of 440 miles.

Trailhawk

The Trailhawk

Photo: FCA

The Trailhawk trim has been greatly improved for the 2022 model year. It now comes standard with all-terrain tires, Quadra-Lift air suspension, the Quadra-Drive II active transfer case with Selec-Terrain and rear eLSD, and an integrated off-road camera.

Other off-roading features include a class-exclusive sway-bar disconnect, high-strength steel skid plates, and Selec-Speed Control. These features help the model achieve class-leading traction, articulation, maneuverability, and ground clearance. You can also choose the new Trailhawk 4xe model for increased efficiency.

Capabilities

Photo: FCA

The Trailhawk is not the only trim to have improved capabilities. Each 2022 Grand Cherokee 4×4 now has a front-axle disconnect. This feature automatically switches the SUV to four-wheel drive when necessary. When the road conditions are suitable, it switches back to two-wheel drive to enhance fuel economy.

Exterior

Photo: FCA

The 2022 Grand Cherokee now has a more modern design. Its roof has been lowered, making the SUV more aerodynamic and efficient. The beltline is also lower, and the glass is larger so you can better view the road. The new front fascia as well as a wider and larger seven-slot grille hide a long-range radar.

In addition, new active grille shutters, air curtains, a hood aero flick, front-wheel spats, a lowered roofline, and rear vertical-pillar spoilers optimize the Grand Cherokee’s performance. And the widened track makes for better maneuverability and handling.

Interior

Photo: FCA

The all-new interior is more luxurious too. The new 16-way adjustable front seats come with a memory function and power lumbar. The center console features updated switches and increased storage space. And for the first time, each trim comes standard with a full suite of new customizable LED lighting with daytime and nighttime settings.

Technologies

The passenger screen

Photo: FCA

You can opt for a segment-first available 10.25-inch front passenger display in the 2022 Grand Cherokee. A new high-definition rear-seat entertainment system with Fire TV can also keep rear passengers entertained. Other available technologies include a new McIntosh audio system, the Uconnect 5 system, a new digital rearview mirror, and a new wireless charging pad.

There are also a few new optional safety systems like the Night Vision Camera, Drowsy Driver Detection, and Intersection Collision Assist. In total, there are over 110 safety and security features.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will make its way to dealerships later this year. However, the 4xe models won’t arrive until early in 2022.