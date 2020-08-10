No Comments

Why You Shouldn’t Hang a Mask on Your Rearview Mirror

Look at that germ-spreading car accessory!

Photo: The News Wheel

Masks and other face coverings have become an essential item over the last five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it only makes sense that we’re trying to find easy ways to store them when they’re not preventing the spread of germs. One trend that I’ve noticed lately is people hanging a mask on the rearview mirror of their car, as if it’s a parking pass or a graduation tassel. But after doing some research, it turns out that may not be the best idea.

Proper mask usage

According to the CDC, disposable masks should only be worn once and cloth masks should be washed after each use, meaning you shouldn’t keep wearing the same mask over and over again without cleaning it. So if you’re wearing your mask and then hanging it on your rearview mirror, you shouldn’t put that mask back on until it’s been washed. Furthermore, in regards to hanging a mask from the mirror, infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy told CTV News, “The assumption is that that mask has already been used and if there is any particulate material on there, you’re allowing it to essentially waft through the inside of your vehicle.” Gross.

Acceptable storage

But what about hanging a clean mask from the rearview mirror? Unfortunately, that’s not a good plan either. Houston Methodist writer Katie McCallum recommends storing a clean mask in a cool, dry location. If your vehicle is parked outside, it’s subject to the grueling heat and humidity of summer, even if it’s in a garage or under a car port. When you’re at a location that allows you to temporarily remove your mask (such as restaurants), it’s best to keep your mask in a clean paper bag until you need to wear it again.

Staying informed is one of the best ways to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Although it may be tempting to toss your mask somewhere in your car, it’s best to avoid that. And hey, if you still want to hang something from your rearview mirror, check out these unique (and safe) ideas instead.