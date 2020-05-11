No Comments

11 Great Gearhead Documentaries on Netflix

Netflix is home to tons of great TV shows for gearheads, but if you’re looking for something a bit shorter to watch, the streaming service also offers a solid lineup of documentary films for car lovers. Read on to discover 11 of the most interesting automotive documentaries you can view on Netflix.

Senna (2010)

If you only watch one of the many automotive documentaries on Netflix, make it Senna. This gripping look at the life of Formula One icon Ayrton Senna is one of the best racing films ever made.

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020)

This documentary explores the dramatic rise of Juan Manuel Fangio, an Argentine driver who took his place as one of the early giants of Formula One racing.

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020)

Willy T. Ribbs was the first African-American driver to test a Formula One car and race in the Indianapolis 500, and Uppity tells the inspiring story of how he overcame obstacles and discrimination to succeed on the track.

Williams (2017)

Sir Frank Williams is one of the most legendary names in Formula One racing. In Williams, you’ll learn how he worked to build his dominant team and how he battled the effects of a horrific crash that nearly ended his life — and his racing empire.

The 24 Hour War (2016)

Ford v. Ferrari was a well-made film, but if you want to learn more about the real-life racing rivalry that it fictionalized, The 24 Hour War is a good place to start.

Shelby American (2019)

Speaking of Ford v. Ferrari, here’s a documentary about a key figure in that film. Carroll Shelby was a famed racer, car designer, and entrepreneur, and Shelby American does justice to his compelling life story.

The Gentleman Driver (2018)

The Gentleman Driver examines long-distance racing from an unusual angle, following four wealthy businessmen who moonlight as amateur drivers on professional World Endurance Championship teams.

Apex: The Story of the Hypercar (2015)

What exactly is a hypercar? That’s the question this documentary tries to answer as it takes viewers on a pedal-to-the-metal tour of vehicles designed to test the limits of speed, power, and what’s possible behind the wheel.

Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross (2016)

Extreme sports aficionados will appreciate this enthralling documentary on the evolution and growing popularity of freestyle motocross — one of the world’s most intense and hazardous motorsports.

Speed Is My Need (2019)

This documentary explores the white-knuckle world of professional superbike racing — and the psychology of the daredevils who risk their lives astride these high-speed motorcycles.

Smash: Motorized Mayhem (2017)

It’s definitely not the best documentary on this list, but if watching Floridians race (and crash) old school buses sounds cathartic to you, check out Smash: Motorized Mayhem.