2017 Nissan Leaf Makes Best Used Electric Cars’ List

2017 Nissan LEAF

If you’re looking to go green behind the wheel, but want to respect your budget, consider a used electric car. And, according to the editors at U.S. News & World Report, the 2017 Nissan Leaf is one of the best options. It just made the pub’s Best Used Electric Cars in 2021 list.

“The 2017 model year was the final year of the first-generation Leaf, and all 2017 models have a 30-kWh battery pack and 107 miles of range. You should be able to find a 2017 Leaf for about half the price of the current model,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

The Leaf is a good option if you have never owned an electric car before because it offers a spacious interior, a comfortable driving experience, and it’s easy to drive, he adds.

The Leaf does lack some premium style, and get up and go on the highway. Safety scores are also less impressive than comparable models, according to Loveday.

J.D. Power awarded the 2017 Nissan Leaf with its dependability award in its 2020 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study. It was the only all-electric vehicle to take home the award.

“The Vehicle Dependability Study is a great validation of a vehicle’s true quality because it comes after three years of real-world, everyday use, ” said Mark Swenson, vice president, Total Customer Satisfaction, Nissan North America, Inc. “Nissan LEAF also recently won a Kelley Blue Book ‘5 Year Cost to Own Award’ for the third consecutive year among electric vehicles “

The 2017 Nissan Leaf delivers 124 MPGe in the city, 101 MPGe on the highway, and 112 combined MPGe. The range of the 2017 Leaf is protected and bolstered by the standard regenerative braking system.

Standard safety systems in the 2017 Leaf include the Nissan Advanced Air Bag System, Vehicle Dynamic Control, and Traction Control System.