Takata airbag crisis affects millions globally, impacting Audi, BMW, and more

The Takata airbag scandal has turned into one of the biggest safety headaches in the car world, affecting millions of vehicles worldwide. It all started with the Japanese parts maker Takata, whose defective airbags have been tied to several deaths. This is super important for drivers since it directly affects their safety behind the wheel. Even though recall efforts are still ongoing, many cars are still at risk—so it pays to stay on top of any news about your vehicle.

The lowdown on the takata airbag scandal

This mess revolves around airbags from Takata that break down over time, which can cause a dangerous explosion when they hit. Sadly, this defect has led to injuries and even fatalities among drivers and passengers. Takata eventually went bankrupt, but its fallout lives on with recalls still being pushed out. Anyone who owns a car might want to double-check if their ride is on the list.

European models with faulty takata airbags (a to l)

In Europe, a number of car makers have been caught up in this issue. For example, Audi has seen problems with models like the:

A4 I and II (1997-2001)

A5 I (2008-2012)

A6 II (1997-2001)

Q5 I (2008-2012)

R8 I and II (2014-2017)

TT I (1997-2001)

BMW isn’t off the hook either—there have been recalls for its:

Series 1 I (2004-2005)

Series 2 I (2012-2015)

Series 3 III, IV (June 1997)

Series 4 I (2012-2015)

Series 5 IV (2001-2003)

plus SUVs like the X1 I (2012-2015)

Citroën and DS have had over 236,000 units pulled off the road immediately (including the C3 II from 2009-2019 and DS3 I from 2009-2019). If you’re cruising in one of these, it’s best not to drive it until it gets fixed.

The Jaguar XF I from 2007 to 2018 is also on the list of affected rides.

European models with faulty takata airbags (o to z)

Mercedes-Benz has also had its share of problems, with models such as the:

Classe A II (2004-2016)

Classe C II and III showing similar risks

Opel’s Astra 3 (2005-2014) and Seat’s Leon 3 (2013-2015) are also dealing with this defect.

Skoda’s Citigo from 2012 to 2017 and Volkswagen’s Golf IV (1997-2000) round out the list. These recalls are a clear sign that this isn’t a one-brand issue—if you own one of these models, it’s a good idea to check up on your vehicle’s status.

Non-european models with faulty takata airbags

Outside of Europe, other brands have been hit too. Ford’s Galaxy II (2006-2009) and several Honda models—notably the Accord from the VI to VIII series and the Civic from the VI to IX series—are part of the recall drive.

There’s also Jeep’s Wrangler from 2007 to 2016, along with various models from Land Rover, Lexus, and Mazda that need urgent airbag replacements.

Ongoing effects on vehicle safety

The fallout stretches even further, with brands like Nissan (including the Almera II) and Subaru’s Forester III also in the recall spotlight. Toyota’s Auris I (2006-2008) is another model caught up in the issue.

All these details show just how widespread this defect is across different makes and models around the world. If you’re driving one of these cars, it’s smart to keep an eye out for recall notices and get your airbags checked out as soon as possible. Regular inspections and prompt fixes can help keep you safe on the road.