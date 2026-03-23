Jaguar Cancels Four Cars Mid-Development to Bet Everything on One Electric Model

The decision, revealed by former design chief Ian Callum, underscores a radical shift that is raising doubts among enthusiasts and industry observers.

The British brand is attempting a full transition to electric mobility, restructuring its lineup around a single flagship model. This reset comes as Jaguar faces a sharp decline in sales and prepares to relaunch its identity in the premium electric segment.

The strategy involves sacrificing several core models that were already well advanced, signaling a clean break from Jaguar’s recent past.

Four Key Models Scrapped Despite Advanced Development

The canceled vehicles include successors to the XF, XJ, F-Pace, and F-Type, all of which had reached various stages of development. Ian Callum disclosed this information during the Road to Success podcast, offering rare insight into internal decisions.

He explained that numerous designs had been completed under his leadership and that of his successor Julian Thompson before his departure in 2019. All of these projects were halted abruptly to make way for the Type 00. “All of it was stopped. Just like that,” Callum said, illustrating the suddenness of the shift.

The next-generation XJ was reportedly close to completion. At the same time, replacements for the XF, F-Pace, and F-Type had already been approved and were progressing. The cancellation of the F-Pace stands out, given its position as Jaguar’s best-selling model.

A Symbolic Loss and a Contested Design Direction

The discontinuation of the future F-Type is described as particularly significant. It marked the end of one of the last traditional British two-door sports cars with a front-engine layout, a segment already in decline globally.

Callum also shared a direct critique of the Type 00’s design. While he acknowledged its bold and courageous approach, he stated that “it is not beautiful,” adding that beauty remains a defining expectation for Jaguar vehicles. He also characterized the model as “too retro.”

According to Auto Journal, Callum questioned whether Jaguar could recover under its current direction. He suggested that an external viewpoint might be necessary to reassess the company’s trajectory, reflecting broader uncertainty around the brand’s repositioning.

Jaguar Type 00 – © Jaguar

High Performance Targets Amid Collapsing Sales

The Type 00 is designed as a high-performance electric grand tourer. It features three electric motors, one at the front and two at the rear, producing more than 1,000 horsepower. Torque distribution is set at 30/70 in favor of the rear axle, and the vehicle comes with 23-inch wheels as standard.

Performance figures include a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed limited to 250 km/h. The announced WLTP range reaches 692 kilometers, with fast charging enabling 320 kilometers of range in 15 minutes. The model is built on Jaguar’s dedicated JEA platform and is expected to start at around $130,000.

The official reveal is scheduled for summer 2026, with orders opening in the fall and initial deliveries planned for early 2027. An electric SUV based on the same platform is expected in 2028.

Jaguar’s current sales figures highlight the scale of the challenge. The brand sold 181,500 vehicles in 2018, compared with approximately 33,000 last year. Over the first ten months of 2025, European registrations dropped by 86.2%, reaching just 2,845 units.

The company is targeting annual production of 10,000 units for the Type 00 and has acknowledged that 85% of its existing customers are unlikely to return. According to Automobilwoche, German dealers have expressed concerns about the strategy. Jaguar is also considering offering the model exclusively through leasing at launch to better control residual values.

With no significant sales expected before 2027 and multiple projects abandoned, Jaguar is now fully dependent on the reception of the Type 00.