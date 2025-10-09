Everyone Thought Audi Was Trolling — But This Futuristic Concept Car Is Real and Coming in 2027

Presented as more than a stylistic exercise, the Concept C marks a significant shift in Audi’s design philosophy. With clean lines, stripped-back interior surfaces, and influences drawn from both its motorsport history and iconic models like the Audi TT, the car is meant to “pave the way for the future,” according to Audi’s own statements.

The car has already sparked discussion within the design world, not all of it flattering. But Audi CEO Gernot Döllner remains firm: “Every concept we present is backed by a definite production decision.” That statement positions the Concept C not as a teaser, but as a concrete preview of what Audi wants to put on the road.

Design Nods to the Past and a Future Pivot

The Concept C takes clear visual cues from Audi’s past—specifically, the Auto Union Type C and the third-generation Audi A6—while reshaping them through the lens of future EV design. The prototype features a bold rectangular grille, sculpted surfaces, no rear window, and quad-element LED lighting stretching across the back.

Its proportions and open-top layout immediately drew comparisons to the Audi TT, one of the brand’s most recognizable sports cars. Yet the design is not about nostalgia. The Concept C seems to signal Audi’s attempt to shed ornamental styling in favor of strong geometry and what it calls “uncomplicated” form. This could set a precedent for the company’s broader EV strategy.

The presentation of the Audi Concept C study in Milan – © Audi

Interior Minimalism Draws Mixed Reactions

The interior of the Concept C has divided public and professional opinion. In line with Audi’s statement that the cabin should be “free from distractions,” the interior is stripped of elaborate controls and screens. Instead, it uses natural materials, minimal interfaces, and sharp architectural surfaces.

Reactions have been far from uniform. According to Supercar Blondie, Mercedes design chief Gorden Wagener openly criticized the approach, while some fans commenting on Top Gear praised the simplicity, calling it “a big step in the right direction.” Audi appears unfazed by the polarization. The company maintains that this reductionist style is part of a deliberate shift and may define its design DNA moving forward.

The interior of the Audi Concept C – © Audi

Audi Commits to Production Timeline

Despite being a concept, the car is not just for show. Audi has clearly stated that production will begin in 2027 at the Böllinger Höfe plant in Germany. This facility, already used for producing high-performance models, is known for its ability to handle low-volume, high-precision vehicles.

As stated by CEO Gernot Döllner, this production commitment reflects a broader policy: no concept will be shown without a follow-through. That stance separates Audi’s approach from competitors who sometimes treat concept vehicles purely as design showcases. The company’s tone makes it clear that Concept C is intended to arrive in near-identical form on public roads.