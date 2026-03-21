For the First Time Ever, Audi Chooses the U.S. to Launch a Brand-New Model

The decision reflects a shift in strategy for European manufacturers, which have historically delayed U.S. releases. In this case, Audi is aligning its product rollout with strong American demand for large SUVs, while also expanding its presence in a segment it has not previously entered.

Audi’s move also highlights the importance of its SUV lineup in North America. The Q9 will join the Q7 as part of a broader effort to strengthen the brand’s positioning in the region, as confirmed by company leadership during its annual conference.

A First for Audi in Both Size and Strategy

The Q9 represents a new direction for Audi, as the company has never sold an SUV of this size. According to Motor1, it will be the first model from Ingolstadt to debut in the United States before reaching other global markets.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner emphasized the importance of large SUVs for the brand’s U.S. ambitions, stating that the forthcoming Q7 and Q9 are “very important for our market positioning in the United States.” This statement underlines the strategic weight behind the launch.

The Q9 is described as a global product, though it has been specifically developed with the U.S. market in mind. This suggests a larger footprint than the Q7, with a more spacious third row and practical cargo capacity.

Audi A2 E-Tron Teaser – © Audi

Production Plans and Powertrain Choices Confirmed

Both the Q7 and Q9 will be produced in Bratislava, Slovakia, a key manufacturing hub for the Volkswagen Group. The same facility already builds models such as the Porsche Cayenne, including both combustion-engine and electrified variants.

Audi has confirmed that neither the Q7 nor the Q9 will be fully electric. Instead, they will offer gasoline engines alongside plug-in hybrid drivetrains. This approach reflects a continued reliance on mixed powertrain strategies within the group.

The Bratislava plant also produces vehicles like the Volkswagen Passat and Skoda Superb. At the same time, production of the Touareg, which shares a lineage with the Q7, is set to end at this location.

Audi Concept C – © Audi

Broader Product Roadmap Revealed During Annual Conference

The announcement of the Q9’s U.S.-first launch came during Audi’s annual conference, where several future projects were outlined. The company also hinted at the return of the A2 and confirmed that the Concept C electric sports car is expected to enter production in 2027.

Additional updates include a successor to the A8, scheduled to arrive later this decade as the current sedan approaches the end of its lifecycle. The next-generation Q7 is planned for 2026, while the Q4 E-Tron will receive a mid-cycle refresh.

Looking beyond Audi, the Volkswagen Group is also preparing a new flagship SUV under the Porsche brand. This model, positioned above the Cayenne, will share the Premium Platform Combustion architecture with the Q9 and target markets including the United States, the Middle East, and China.