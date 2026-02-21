Audi Introduces Its First RS Plug-in Hybrid With 630 HP and 54 Miles of Electric Range

With tightening European Union emissions regulations reshaping the performance segment, established names such as Mercedes-AMG and BMW M have already embraced plug-in hybrid systems. Now, Audi Sport follows suit. The new RS5 is designed to balance traditional combustion performance with electrification, rather than downsizing to a four-cylinder engine as some rivals have done.

The model replaces the outgoing RS5 based on the A4 architecture and is now derived from the larger A5. That structural evolution plays a role not only in packaging and design, but also in overall mass. Audi confirms that European deliveries will begin in the first quarter, with U.S. arrivals scheduled for next year.

A Twin-Turbo V6 Paired with Electric Power

Under the hood, Audi retains the 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6. On its own, the engine produces 503 horsepower, representing a 59-hp increase over the previous RS5. It is now complemented by an electric motor delivering 174 horsepower.

Combined output reaches 630 horsepower and 608 lb-ft (825 Nm) of torque. Power is routed through an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and a revised Quattro all-wheel-drive system with rear-axle torque vectoring. According to Motor1, the system can send up to 85 percent of torque to the rear axle, while up to 70 percent can be directed to the front depending on driving conditions.

Audi also introduces an “RS torque rear” mode, described as intended for non-public roads, effectively enabling controlled oversteer. A self-locking differential works in tandem with the transmission to manage torque distribution.

Performance figures reflect the added output. Audi claims a 0–62 mph (0–100 km/h) time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph (285 km/h). The 25.9-kWh battery allows up to 54 miles (87 kilometers) of all-electric driving in city conditions. Once depleted, a full recharge takes approximately two and a half hours.

2026 Audi RS5 – © Audi

A Sharp Increase in Weight

Despite the performance gains, weight stands out as a defining characteristic of the new model. The RS5 Avant reaches 5,225 pounds (2,370 kilograms) in European specification. That represents an increase of 1,378 pounds (625 kilograms) compared to its predecessor.

The RS5 Avant is also 617 pounds (280 kilograms) heavier than the larger RS6 Avant equipped with a non-electrified V8. The added mass is attributed not only to the plug-in hybrid components but also to the larger A5 platform that replaces the A4-based architecture.

Audi indicates that the RS models are approximately 3.5 inches (nine centimeters) wider than a standard A5 at both the front and rear. Optional ceramic brakes sit behind 20- or 21-inch wheels, reinforcing the performance positioning despite the increased curb weight.

2026 Audi RS5 Avant – © Audi

Exterior Updates and Interior Refinements

Visually, the new RS5 adopts a widebody design in both sedan, technically a five-door liftback, and Avant forms. Functional front-fender air intakes, large oval exhaust outlets positioned closer to the center of the bumper, and prominent rear spoilers distinguish it from standard A5 variants.

Darker matrix LED headlights and black Four Rings branding enhance the exterior appearance. A checkered-flag motif appears in the OLED taillights. Carbon fiber elements are available as optional extras. Massive front air intakes leave little ambiguity about the model’s position at the top of the A5 range.

Inside, changes are more restrained. The cabin features glossy black trim, a triple-screen display with thick bezels, and capacitive-touch controls. Body-hugging seats with honeycomb quilting come standard with electric adjustment and a massage function. Leather upholstery is not included on the base RS5, while higher trims offer red or gray leather options.

2026 Audi RS5 – © Audi

The steering wheel is wrapped in leather and flattened at both the top and bottom, incorporating dedicated RS buttons for drive mode selection and a boost function. This boost mode delivers maximum performance for up to 10 seconds. Contrasting stitching, a black headliner, and decorative inlays complete the interior updates.

In Germany, the RS5 Sedan starts at €106,200, while the RS5 Avant begins at €107,850. Customer deliveries in Europe are set to begin this summer. Audi has confirmed U.S. availability next year, though it has not specified whether the Avant variant will be offered in that market.