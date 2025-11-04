Audi Set to Unveil Three Major Models in 2026

Audi’s product lineup for 2026 will include some of the company’s most anticipated models in years, with three significant debuts planned. The German automaker’s strategy is aimed at revitalizing its sales, which have struggled in recent times. While shifting towards electric vehicles, Audi is still betting on combustion engines for some of its key models.

After facing a sharp decline in sales—down by 11.8 percent last year—the automaker is looking to turn things around. Through the first three quarters of 2025, Audi’s shipments continued to drop, with a 4.8 percent dip. Despite launching several new models, including the A5, Q5, and A6, Audi has not been able to recover fully. As part of its ongoing efforts, Audi has laid out a roadmap for 2026, which promises to bring fresh excitement to the brand.

Next-Generation Q7 and the First-Ever Q9

According to Motor1, Audi’s big push in the SUV category will see the arrival of the next-generation Q7, a flagship model in the brand’s lineup, and the first-ever Q9, a larger and more luxurious SUV. While Audi has leaned heavily into electric vehicles in recent years, these two models will continue to feature combustion engines, responding to market demand for traditional powertrains in luxury vehicles. For Audi, this move represents a strategic shift, as the brand looks to balance its portfolio with both electric and combustion models

The Q7 will retain its classic design elements and powertrains, appealing to customers who prefer conventional engines. The new Q9, positioned as a larger luxury SUV, will also offer gas-powered options, and in Europe, diesel versions may be included. While these models won’t adopt Audi’s new design language from the Concept C—previewed in the automaker’s more futuristic designs—they will still feature the company’s recognizable styling cues, including split headlights and high-tech interiors.

Audi 2026 product roadmap – © Audi

Affordable EV to Revive the A2 Legacy

Alongside these high-end SUVs, Audi is preparing to launch an affordable electric vehicle, aimed at attracting a broader range of buyers. This EV is expected to slot below the Q4 E-Tron and will likely serve as a revival of the A2, Audi’s compact and affordable car from the past. Unlike its predecessors, this new vehicle will be fully electric, catering to consumers looking for an entry-level EV.

Although the new electric model won’t feature the cutting-edge design language introduced by the Concept C, it will still boast Audi’s signature style, including tech-heavy interiors and possibly the familiar split-headlight design. The move to introduce a more affordable electric vehicle comes at a time when automakers are under increasing pressure to offer lower-priced EVs that can appeal to the mass market. By filling this gap, Audi aims to strengthen its position in the growing electric vehicle sector.

RS Models and High-Performance Variants

The presentation of the Audi Concept C in Milan – © Audi

In addition to the new Q7, Q9, and entry-level EV, Audi is also working on high-performance RS derivatives for its existing models. While the company hasn’t confirmed which models will receive the RS treatment in 2026, it’s safe to assume that the RS5 will be a top contender. The next-generation RS5 is likely to feature a V6 engine, a shift away from the previous inline-five engine, and is expected to incorporate hybrid technology to meet increasingly strict emissions standards.

There are also expectations that the RS6 will be revamped in 2026, potentially featuring a larger V8 engine and hybrid powertrain options. While Audi is reportedly working on the RS6 E-Tron, there are concerns that it may not make it to production due to potential weak sales. Despite these uncertainties, Audi is moving forward with plans for RS models based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), indicating that performance EVs will still play a part in the company’s future.

Audi’s Strategic Shift: Combustion and Electric Together

In light of its recent challenges and shifting market dynamics, Audi is adjusting its strategy. The company had previously committed to becoming fully electric by 2033, but that plan has been dialed back.

Audi’s CEO, Gernot Döllner, recently suggested that combustion engine models could remain in production for several more years, as consumer preferences remain divided. This approach seems to be a smart one, as it allows Audi to meet the demands of customers who are not yet ready to transition fully to electric vehicles, while still advancing its electrification goals.