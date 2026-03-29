It’s Not Mercedes: This Carmaker Has Become a Top Pick for Retirees

The data, reported by Auto, Motor und Sport and based on figures from the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA), offers a detailed look at how vehicle ownership varies by age group in Germany. It challenges long-standing stereotypes about which brands older motorists tend to favor.

Beyond simple rankings, the statistics provide insight into broader patterns within the national vehicle fleet. They also underline how brand perception does not always align with actual ownership trends, especially among retirees.

Suzuki Stands Out Across All Models Among Older Drivers

According to data from the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, Suzuki ranks first among brands with the highest proportion of drivers aged over 60. A total of 50.6 percent of Suzuki vehicles registered in Germany are owned by people in this age group.

What makes this result notable is the consistency across the brand’s lineup. From the compact Swift to the SUV Vitara, Suzuki models are widely represented among older drivers. The small car Suzuki Splash stands out in particular, with 69 percent of its registered vehicles owned by senior drivers.

As reported by Auto, Motor und Sport, this dominance is not tied to a single popular model but reflects a broader trend across the entire brand range.

Suzuki Splash – © Xavigivax

Japanese Brands Dominate the Senior Ownership Landscape

The KBA figures show that Suzuki is not an isolated case. Other Japanese manufacturers also record high shares of older drivers. Subaru reaches nearly 49 percent, while Honda exceeds 47 percent. Mitsubishi follows with just under 45 percent, and Toyota stands at 44 percent.

In absolute numbers, Toyota accounts for nearly 600,000 vehicles owned by drivers over 60. These figures confirm that Japanese brands are particularly widespread among older motorists in Germany.

This pattern suggests a consistent presence of these manufacturers within the senior segment, even though they are not always associated with this demographic in public perception.

Suzuki Swift – © Suzuki

German Brands Remain Mid-Range Despite Strong Model-Specific Appeal

Traditional German manufacturers such as Opel, Daimler (Mercedes/Smart), and Volkswagen also show significant shares of older drivers, though at lower levels overall. Opel records around 41 percent, Daimler slightly above 41 percent, and Volkswagen approximately 34 percent.

Some individual models, however, stand out with particularly high shares of senior drivers. The Opel Meriva and Mercedes B-Class are often associated with older motorists, with more than 70 percent of these vehicles registered to people over 60.

At the same time, the data highlights a contrasting trend among younger drivers. Brands like Seat, Audi, and BMW are more common among those under 29, with Seat exceeding 10 percent in this group. Porsche, by contrast, has one of the lowest shares, with only 1.6 percent of owners under 29.

The report also notes a limitation in the data. Many younger drivers register their vehicles under the names of parents or grandparents for insurance reasons. This means that some cars officially attributed to older owners may, in practice, be driven by younger individuals.