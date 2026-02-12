BMW Follows Tesla With Software-Locked Features on the iX3

The automotive industry is undergoing rapid transformation, particularly with the rise of electric vehicles. As manufacturers adapt to simplified electric architectures, new revenue models are emerging alongside traditional vehicle sales.

In this context, BMW has decided to generalize paid digital features on a specific model, the iX3. Some onboard functions will only be accessible through a paid activation, either via monthly subscription or at the time of purchase.This decision is already raising concerns among customers, recalling a similar episode three years ago.

A Strategy That Previously Triggered Backlash

Three years ago, BMW introduced a subscription system for heated seats. The idea quickly turned into a public relations issue, prompting criticism from customers and observers. As reported by AutoJournal, the backlash was significant enough that BMW ultimately abandoned the paid heated seats option.

The new generation of the iX3 marks a return to that model. The broader shift is tied to changes in vehicle development. The growth of electric vehicles has led to simplified systems, which in turn has reduced certain profit margins for manufacturers. This environment has encouraged brands to revisit subscription-based billing for specific onboard features.

Tesla had already embraced this approach, establishing subscription-based access to certain functionalities. BMW is now following a similar path with its electric SUV.

“Functions on Demand” and Identical Factory Equipment

The new iX3 operates under what BMW calls a “functions on demand” concept. Vehicles leave the factory with the same level of hardware equipment. This includes cameras, radar systems, sensors, and connectivity features.

Yet not all capabilities are immediately accessible. Some functions remain locked despite the necessary hardware being installed. Customers must activate them through BMW’s online store or mobile application.

This means that every iX3 is technically equipped in the same way at delivery, but access to certain digital services depends on additional payment. The differentiation no longer lies in physical components, but in software-based activation.

Two Major Features Require Additional Payment

Two main features are concerned on the new iX3. The first is the 360-degree camera system. Although the vehicle is fitted with all required cameras, panoramic and maneuvering views are only available via subscription or if the option is purchased when acquiring the vehicle.

The second feature is the Driving Assistant Pro package. This includes several driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control and semi-autonomous driving functions. In this case, activation is carried out digitally and requires a monthly subscription.

BMW justifies its decision with two primary arguments. The company cites economic and technical reasons, while also presenting the system as offering greater flexibility and improved budget management for customers. The new iX3 generation is therefore at the center of BMW’s renewed subscription strategy.