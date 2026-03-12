This Chinese EV Backed by Huawei Looks So Much Like a Porsche Taycan but Sells for Half the Price

China’s electric vehicle industry has come a long way from its reputation as a copycat of Western automotive design. In recent years, homegrown brands have increasingly carved out their own visual and technological identities, earning genuine recognition on the global stage. Yet every so often, a new model arrives that reopens that old debate, and the SAIC Z7 is doing exactly that.

The vehicle is positioned squarely in a competitive domestic segment, going up against the Xiaomi SU7, which has established itself as something of a benchmark among Chinese electric sedans. The Z7’s official launch event is scheduled for March 31, when both body styles will be revealed to the public. Before that date arrives, technical specifications and pricing estimates have already begun circulating through local sources.

A Design That Raises Eyebrows

According to InsideEVs, the SAIC Z7’s resemblance to the Porsche Taycan is hard to overlook. The general silhouette of the body, the daytime running lights, the vertical air intakes on the front bumper, and the body-colored aero details on the wheels all echo the German luxury EV. That last element is particularly notable: the wheel design traces its origins to Porsche’s original Mission E concept, the showcar that previewed the Taycan before its production debut, and has since become one of the more recognizable wheel aesthetics in the automotive world.

SAIC Z7 and Z7T – © SAIC

There is also a wagon variant, called the Z7T, which closely mirrors the look of the Taycan Sport Turismo. The shape of its taillights, the bumper design, and the style of its diffuser all follow the Porsche wagon’s visual language. The one detail that immediately distinguishes the Z7 from its apparent inspiration is the lidar hump mounted above the windshield, used to support the car’s advanced driver assistance and automated driving systems. Short of that, the similarities are striking enough that you would have to squint to see the difference.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo – © Porsche

Specs Built for the Chinese EV Market

Beneath its controversial exterior, the Z7 brings a technically capable package. The car rides on an 800-volt electrical architecture, a platform increasingly common among high-performance EVs. The most powerful all-wheel-drive variant produces 517 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, 700 Nm, and is rated to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds.

On the range side, the longest-range variant is expected to feature a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack, with a CLTC-rated range exceeding 434 miles, or 700 kilometers. A standard-range configuration is also planned, built around an 80-kWh battery. The CLTC cycle, it is worth noting, is a Chinese testing standard that tends to yield more generous range figures than the WLTP cycle used in Europe.

SAIC Z7 – © SAIC

Pricing and the Competition with Xiaomi

The Z7 is expected to cost between 250,000 and 350,000 yuan, which translates to roughly $36,000 to $50,600, according to multiple local sources cited by InsideEVs. That range puts it in direct competition with the Xiaomi SU7, which is priced between 215,900 and 299,900 yuan, approximately $30,400 to $42,200. The SU7 also offers an Ultra version at 529,900 yuan, or $72,850, a tier that the Z7 has not matched with any announced equivalent, though future variants may address that gap.

Both body styles of the Z7, the sedan and the Z7T wagon, are set to be officially revealed on March 31, targeting a segment where the Xiaomi SU7 has already built considerable momentum. As for Porsche’s Taycan, the car that apparently inspired so much of the Z7’s design, it starts at a price point well beyond what either Chinese model is asking.