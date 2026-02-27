BMW Accidentally Leaks Its Full 2027 U.S. Lineup, Including Long-Rumored M2 xDrive

A listing on BMW’s U.S. online shop briefly exposed the names of the brand’s 2027 model-year vehicles. The leak outlines a broad product offensive tied to the automaker’s Neue Klasse rollout.

BMW has pledged to launch about 40 vehicles by the end of next year as it expands its Neue Klasse lineup, spearheaded by the new iX3. Only a handful of these models have been officially confirmed so far, making the accidental publication of the 2027 portfolio particularly notable.

The leaked list spans nearly the entire range, from the 2 Series through the 7 Series. It also provides insight into the brand’s electrification strategy in the United States, where several fully electric sedans and SUVs are scheduled to join the lineup in 2027.

M2 Xdrive Confirmed Alongside Core 2 Series Updates

Among the most closely watched additions is the M2 xDrive. The current M2 is the only full M model without all-wheel drive, though that will change for 2027. According to Motor1, the addition of xDrive has long been rumored for BMW’s smallest M car.

Logic suggests the all-wheel-drive variant will be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission. The standard rear-wheel-drive M2 with a manual gearbox will remain available. Pricing has not been announced, though for reference there is a $5,100 gap between the M4 Competition and its xDrive counterpart. For 2026, the M2 starts at $70,350.

The report also points to a weight difference associated with xDrive. An M240i xDrive is about 121 pounds (55 kilograms) heavier than the rear-wheel-drive version. Both M2 variants are expected to continue until the end of the current generation, which is reportedly scheduled to retire in mid-2029.

2O27 BMW M2 xDrive – © BMW

3 Series Overhaul and Expansion of Electric Offerings

The leak also references an M350 xDrive within the 3 Series range. This model is expected to replace the outgoing M340i xDrive as part of the next-generation 3 Series Sedan lineup. Today’s M Performance 3 Series is available with rear-wheel drive, though that configuration may not carry over to its successor.

Two fully electric sedans are also listed: the i3 40 xDrive and i3 50 xDrive. BMW has already announced it will bring the i3 sedan to the U.S. in 2027. These electric models are expected to be mechanically related to the iX3 crossover, which goes on sale in North America this summer.

The iX3 itself appears in three 2027 variants: 40 sDrive (rear-wheel drive), 40 xDrive, and 50 xDrive. The first-ever iX4 is also listed in 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive versions. The coupe-styled crossover is positioned as a sleeker alternative to the iX3, with reduced rear headroom and cargo capacity due to its sloping roofline.

M350 xDrive – © BMW

X5, 7 Series, and the Models Nearing Retirement

Further up the range, the 2027 X5 refers to the next-generation luxury SUV set to debut in the coming months. The rear-wheel-drive base model will continue as the 40 sDrive. An electric iX5 60 xDrive is also included in the leaked list.

The 7 Series appears blurred on the web shop, as BMW has not yet unveiled the facelifted version. While the list does not mention the 760i, the V8 engine will remain available in a new eight-cylinder M760 with M Performance badging. The V12 is not expected to return and will remain exclusive to Rolls-Royce models.

The Z4 and 8 Series are absent from the 2027 list, both of which are described as being only months away from retirement. BMW’s leaked portfolio underscores a packed agenda across its lineup. The publication also notes expectations for a next-generation X7 as a 2028 model, including an electric variant, as well as a future X6 with an EV version.

It further references internal rumblings of a rugged addition to the “X” family positioned against the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, potentially offering both V8 and electric versions. Meanwhile, the first electric M models, the M3 and X3 M, are slated to go on sale by the end of 2027.