BMW G74 Could Spawn an M Off-Roader to Take on the G-Class

In a recent interview, BMW M boss Frank van Meel hinted that an M-badged off-roader might be in the works. While no official confirmation has been made, van Meel’s comments have sparked speculation that BMW might be looking to enter this new segment of luxury, rugged SUVs.

BMW’s exploration of a high-performance off-road vehicle follows a broader trend in the automotive industry, where several luxury brands are developing their own off-road-ready models. While BMW’s current lineup includes rugged versions of the X5, this potential M off-roader could signal a major shift for the brand’s performance-focused division.

BMW X5 – © BMW

BMW M Division Open to Off-Road Possibilities

In a conversation with CarExpert, Frank van Meel revealed that the idea of an M-badged off-road vehicle isn’t completely out of the question. He noted that BMW’s racing history isn’t limited to just traditional motorsport, referencing the company’s involvement in the Paris-Dakar rally as an example of its off-road racing legacy.

While the M division has never produced a dedicated off-road vehicle, van Meel stated, “If there would be a segment like that, I wouldn’t say no.” His remarks suggest that an M off-roader could be a real possibility, blending BMW’s performance DNA with rugged capabilities.

Despite his openness to the idea, van Meel did stop short of confirming any concrete plans for an off-road M vehicle. However, he did point out that BMW’s current vehicles, like the X5, have the off-road capabilities necessary for certain types of terrain, even offering off-road driving experiences in locations like Namibia. This further reinforces that while BMW doesn’t currently have a true M off-road model, it has the foundation to build one.

BMW X5 M – © BMW

Rival Automakers Push the Off-Road Trend

BMW is not the only luxury brand eyeing the high-performance off-road market. Audi and Cadillac have already introduced their own rugged, performance-oriented concepts. In 2023, Audi unveiled the Activesphere, an all-electric off-road concept designed to combine luxury with durability. Similarly, Cadillac presented the Elevated Velocity, a high-riding EV built for off-road exploration.

Genesis has also joined the trend, showcasing two off-road concepts: the X Gran Equator and the X Skorpio. These developments indicate a growing interest in luxury off-road vehicles, as automakers seek to meet the demand for vehicles that offer both extreme performance and off-road capability. BMW’s potential entry into this market would be a significant move as the luxury SUV segment continues to evolve.

Genesis X Skorpio Concept – © Genesis

G74 Could Be the Foundation for BMW’s M Off-Roader

According to the same source, if BMW decides to move forward with an M off-roader, it would likely be based on the upcoming G74 model. The G74 is expected to be BMW’s answer to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a luxury SUV renowned for its rugged off-road capabilities. While the G74 is not expected to arrive until around 2029, a potential M variant could follow sometime after, targeting high-performance off-road enthusiasts.

The G74’s development marks BMW’s first serious attempt to produce a vehicle with true off-road capabilities, moving beyond its traditional focus on on-road performance. If an M-badged version of the G74 comes to fruition, it would combine BMW’s motorsport pedigree with the kind of rugged durability needed for off-road adventures. For BMW, this would be a chance to offer a luxury SUV that delivers both high-speed performance and off-road toughness, appealing to a new breed of luxury SUV buyers.