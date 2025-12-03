Mercedes-Benz Teases Return of G-Class Cabriolet After Over a Decade With Major Design Changes

The German brand teased its upcoming open-top SUV with a shadowy image and limited details, reigniting interest in a body style that hasn’t been in production since the early 2010s.

The return of the cabriolet variant marks a significant moment for the G-Class lineup, especially considering the rarity of such versions in modern off-road markets. The last time Mercedes offered a convertible G-Class to regular buyers was in the previous generation, while the ultra-limited Maybach Landaulet from 2017 was sold in just 99 units.

This new iteration isn’t a tuner one-off or a niche luxury showcase. It’s an official production model, currently undergoing testing and heading to markets worldwide, including the United States. The cabriolet is being built at the same Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria, where all G-Class vehicles are manufactured.

Teaser Hints at New Proportions and Design Cues

Mercedes hasn’t unveiled all the specs, but the teaser images give away a few key features. Most notably, the new G-Class Cabriolet seems to have four doors, a significant departure from the two-door layout of its predecessor. This aligns with the current G-Class configuration, which is only sold in four-door form today.

The silhouette shown in the teaser suggests a Landaulet-style profile, with extended rooflines reaching further back compared to the compact roof seen on the original cabriolets. According to Motor1, the updated design could allow for improved rear passenger access and a more practical open-top experience.

Despite the fabric roof, the model is expected to retain the rugged presence of the standard G-Class. The camouflage covering the prototype makes it hard to determine how much of the body has been reshaped, but the basic structure appears consistent with current models.

New Mercedes-Benz G-Class Convertible camouflaged prototype – © Mercedes-Benz

Unlike the Landaulet, Performance Takes a Back Seat

While the legendary G650 Maybach Landaulet was powered by a V12 engine and equipped with portal axles, this new cabriolet aims for a tamer setup. Mercedes has not suggested that this variant belongs to the AMG family. Instead, it’s expected to resemble the G550 in specs and identity, making it more accessible—at least conceptually—than its ultra-luxurious ancestor.

The lack of AMG or “EQ” badging in early communications implies that the cabriolet will rely on gasoline-powered platforms. The electric G580 launched last year doesn’t appear to be the basis for this model, nor is there mention of any hybrid variant.

The possibility of a G450d Diesel version also exists, though it hasn’t been confirmed. Regardless, the tone of Mercedes’ messaging suggests this model will prioritize open-air driving and design appeal over extreme performance or electrification.

© Mercedes-Benz

Global Launch Expected, With Sales To Follow in 2026

Although Mercedes has remained vague about the exact debut date, signs point to a reveal before the end of the year. The teaser campaign confirms the cabriolet’s global availability, which includes North American markets—a noteworthy move given the brand’s historically conservative approach with niche models.

The timing of this tease is no coincidence. Just last month, Mercedes-Benz celebrated the production of the 600,000th G-Class, a milestone that reinforces the enduring appeal of the SUV after more than four decades on the market. Introducing a new variant now underlines the automaker’s intent to evolve the model while still respecting its roots.

Once available, the G-Class Cabriolet will likely come at a premium over the current G550, which already starts at $149,400 including destination. No specific price has been mentioned yet, but expectations are high for a luxury price tag to match its exclusivity.