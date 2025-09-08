Mercedes-Benz Electrifies Its Best-Selling GLC — With 483 Horsepower and 443-Mile Range

As one of Mercedes-Benz’s most popular vehicles since its introduction in 2015, the GLC has earned a loyal following and a strong presence in the luxury SUV segment. The move to electrify this model is a significant strategic step for the brand, placing it in direct competition with electric offerings from Audi, BMW, and Porsche.

The GLC EV arrives at a time when the compact electric SUV market is rapidly evolving. By adding a fully electric version of a proven nameplate, Mercedes positions itself to better compete in a high-demand segment while maintaining the GLC’s established appeal.

Performance and Architecture

According to Motor1.com, the electric GLC uses a lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity of 94.0 kilowatt-hours. In its most powerful variant, the SUV reaches a peak output of 483 horsepower—outpacing the BMW iX3 by 20 horsepower. The model also includes a towing capacity of up to 5,291 pounds when equipped with an optional trailer hitch.

The GLC’s electrical system operates on an 800-volt architecture, enabling ultra-fast charging up to 330 kilowatts. This allows the vehicle to recover up to 188 miles of range in just 10 minutes under optimal conditions. Its estimated 443-mile range, rated under the WLTP standard, will likely be lower under US EPA measurements but still positions it as a long-range EV contender.

Ride quality has also received significant attention. The vehicle incorporates the Airmatic suspension system, borrowed from the S-Class, in combination with a Car-to-X feature that predicts road conditions ahead and adapts the suspension accordingly. Additionally, a ride-height control system uses Google Maps data to optimize ground clearance in real time.

REVEALED: All-new Mercedes GLC!



⚡️ The Mercedes GLC has gone electric!

😎 Huge illuminated grille!

🔥 Range-topper with dual motors & 483hp!

🤯 39-inch interior screen!

🔋 330kW charging for 188 miles in 10 minutes!

🚗 443 miles of range!



So what are your thoughts on the… pic.twitter.com/M0Iwe39UEE — carwow (@carwowuk) September 7, 2025

Interior Space and Technology

Inside the cabin, the GLC EV rides on a longer 117.0-inch wheelbase—3.1 inches longer than the gas-powered GLC—translating into more spacious accommodations. As reported by the source, passengers in the front gain 0.5 inches of legroom, while rear occupants benefit from an increase of 1.9 inches. Headroom is also improved by 1.8 inches at the front and 0.6 inches at the rear.

Cargo volume measures 20.1 cubic feet behind the second row and expands to 61.4 cubic feet when the seats are folded. There’s also a small front trunk—or “frunk”—offering an extra 4.5 cubic feet of storage. Interior upholstery includes a vegan leather option certified by The Vegan Society, while more traditional materials such as Nappa leather remain available through higher trim packages.

The centerpiece of the interior is a 39.1-inch Hyperscreen stretching across the dashboard. It integrates over 1,000 individual LEDs and supports a customizable user interface. The screen runs the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, enhanced with artificial intelligence tools developed in collaboration with Microsoft and Google.

Exterior Features and Safety Systems

On the exterior, the GLC EV adopts unique styling cues to differentiate it from its combustion-engine siblings. One of the most noticeable elements is the optional illuminated grille, which includes up to 942 lighting points around the central Mercedes tri-star emblem. The vehicle also features standard LED headlights, with an available Digital Light upgrade that embeds tri-star motifs into the daytime running lights.

In terms of handling, the GLC offers optional rear-axle steering, enabling the rear wheels to pivot up to 4.5 degrees in the opposite direction of the front wheels at low speeds. This improves maneuverability in tight urban settings.

Mercedes equips the GLC with a suite of active and passive safety systems. Highlights include MB.Drive, a package featuring adaptive cruise control and semi-autonomous driving features, as well as MB.Parking Assist for hands-free parking. These systems aim to offer both convenience and enhanced driver confidence in everyday use.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology is expected to reach the US market in the second half of 2026. Pricing has not yet been officially announced, though it will likely exceed the gas-powered GLC’s base price of $50,800.