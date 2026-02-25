BMW X4 M to Return as a Fully Electric SUV in 2027, Packing Over 800 Horsepower

Expected to begin production in late 2027, the new X4 M will be a high-performance electric vehicle delivering over 800 horsepower. This marks the continuation of BMW’s push toward electrification, with the X4 M set to be part of the growing lineup of M Performance EVs.

The X4, known for its controversial crossover coupe design, was discontinued in 2022 due to the increasing popularity of other models in BMW’s lineup. While some may have thought this marked the end of the X4, BMW has confirmed it will return in a new, fully electric form.

The End of the Gas-Powered X4

BMW’s decision to phase out the gas-powered X4 can be attributed to shifting market dynamics and internal product strategy. According to Autoblog, the X4’s discontinuation followed the success of the X2, which has grown larger and packed with more features, causing overlap between the two models.

Despite the X4’s previous popularity, BMW opted to discontinue it, while the X3 remains in production as a larger, more versatile alternative. This move is part of a broader trend in the automotive industry as manufacturers adjust to consumer demands and tighter environmental regulations.

Previous version BMW X4 – © Shutterstock

Electric Power and Performance

The upcoming X4 M promises to be a major leap in performance for BMW, as it will feature a quad-motor setup capable of delivering more than 800 horsepower. This is a significant increase from the previous X4 M, which topped out at 503 horsepower in its Competition trim.

According to the sources, the new electric X4 M will likely share its powertrain with the electric M3, which is expected to feature four motors and offer exceptional driving dynamics, making it a direct competitor to other high-performance electric vehicles on the market. BMW’s choice to move the X4 M to an electric platform ensures that it will offer not just more power, but also improved efficiency and reduced emissions.

BMW’s Broader Electrification Strategy

The X4 M is part of BMW’s larger electrification plan, which includes several high-performance EVs. As reported by Motor1, production of the electric iX4 is expected to begin later this year, but the M variant will not hit the production line until late 2027. The X4 M will join the iX3 M as part of BMW’s growing M Performance EVs, which will include vehicles like the iX3 M60, set to debut later in 2026 with up to 630 horsepower. These electric vehicles will share a common platform and battery pack, with the iX3 M60 debuting first.

The electric shift is a key part of BMW’s strategy to transition to more sustainable vehicles while maintaining the high-performance standards the brand is known for. As more automakers follow suit, BMW’s move to introduce an all-electric X4 M positions the brand as a significant player in the growing electric performance SUV market.

The return of the X4 M as an electric vehicle is an exciting development for BMW enthusiasts. With more power, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to sustainability, the 2027 X4 M will be a fitting continuation of the brand’s storied M division.