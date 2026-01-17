Mercedes Plans Largest Product Launch in Company History for 2026

From luxury sedans to high-performance EVs and revamped SUVs, the German automaker is planning to reset its strategy with a unified lineup. The changes aim to sharpen the brand’s identity while tackling criticism over its recent designs and mixed sales performance.

These moves come as Mercedes tries to reset momentum after a disappointing 2025, with global deliveries down 9%. With nearly every major segment represented in this overhaul, the company is clearly aiming to reassert its dominance across both combustion and electric markets.

The launch cycle will kick off on January 29 with the global debut of the updated S-Class, which has already been teased. The Maybach version will follow, featuring a stretched wheelbase and V12 engine. But the roadmap extends far beyond sedans. Mercedes is restructuring its product strategy to unify internal combustion and electric vehicle lines, eliminate model overlap, and answer criticisms of recent design directions.

Mercedes S-Class camouflaged prototype – © Mercedes-Benz

Electric C-Class Headlines a New Unified Lineup

One of the most significant debuts will be the C-Class EV, which Mercedes confirmed will become the first in the model’s history to drop the combustion engine entirely. This marks a strategic departure for the automaker as it restructures its portfolio to blur the lines between ICE and EV offerings, introducing a shared design language and a more cohesive lineup.

The electric C-Class is expected to mirror the specifications of the recently launched GLC with EQ Technology, which has already generated enough demand to keep production running through the second half of the year. Meanwhile, the GLE and GLS SUVs will undergo smaller visual updates.

This move also signals the beginning of the end for the standalone EQ sub-brand. Starting with the next-generation GLA, which will arrive in 2026 in both gas and electric versions, Mercedes will fold electric models like the EQA into its traditional naming structure. The change comes in direct response to feedback about the current EV design direction, which has been criticized for being too minimalist and indistinct.

Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept – © Mercedes-AMG

AMG Embraces a New Era With First Standalone EV

Over a decade after releasing its first electric car, the limited-run SLS AMG Electric Drive, AMG is stepping into a new phase with a dedicated EV developed from the ground up. Set to launch in 2026, the new performance sedan will be the electric successor to the now-discontinued AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

The vehicle, based on the GT XX concept revealed in 2023, represents a major leap for AMG, as it moves away from modifying combustion models toward platforms engineered specifically for electric performance. The focus is on delivering the signature AMG experience through battery-powered dynamics, signaling the division’s long-term commitment to the EV segment.

In addition, an electric SUV built on the same architecture is already under development, though Mercedes does not expect to release it before 2027. Together, these launches set a new tone for AMG’s evolution, targeting high-performance EV competitors with models designed from scratch.

S-Class Facelift, Maybach Upgrade, and a Surprise Comeback

The 2026 S-Class facelift, set to debut on January 29, has been described by Mercedes as “massive.” The update aims to reinforce the model’s flagship status with revised styling and technology enhancements. The follow-up will be the Maybach S-Class, which brings luxury to another level with an even longer wheelbase and a V12 powertrain.

Elsewhere, the G-Class, a consistent bestseller for Mercedes, is about to receive a twist. The automaker has teased the return of the G-Class Cabriolet, a convertible version of the iconic SUV that hasn’t been part of the lineup for years. The new soft-top model will be revealed later in 2026, after the G-Class recorded a record-breaking 2025 with nearly 50,000 units sold.

While these flagship launches command attention, Mercedes is also prepping for the first full sales year of refreshed models like the CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, GLB, and the electric GLC. These releases will form the backbone of the brand’s volume strategy as it works to recover lost ground in 2025.

Domestic rivals are also tightening the competition. BMW is planning to introduce the i3 sedan to go head-to-head with the electric C-Class, while next-gen versions of the 3 Series and X5 are also due next year. At Audi, a revamped Q7, a new Q9, and a compact entry-level EV are expected to expand the brand’s reach across key categories.