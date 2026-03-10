Electric Cars Could Consume Up to 80% of the World’s Lithium Supply and Trigger a Global Shortage by 2028

The shift toward electric mobility is accelerating worldwide, and with it comes a growing dependency on lithium, the lightweight metal at the heart of every electric vehicle battery. While automakers race to expand their electric lineups and governments tighten emissions targets, the question of whether enough lithium actually exists to sustain this transition is starting to attract serious attention from industry analysts. The metal is predominantly mined in South America and Australia, and its supply chain is subject to significant industrial and environmental constraints.

This is not the first time experts have raised concerns about lithium availability. But the recent projections published by the Wood Mckenzie analysis firm lend the debate a new level of specificity, with hard numbers and a concrete timeline attached. The warning is unambiguous: without rapid and substantial investment, supply could fall critically short of demand before the end of this decade.

A Structural Imbalance Building Toward 2028

According to Wood Mackenzie, the situation could become particularly difficult by 2028 if no significant new investments are made in the years ahead. The rapid global expansion of electric mobility is identified as the primary driver of this growing tension. Forecasts indicate that demand for lithium is set to rise so sharply that it risks outpacing the extraction and refining capacities already planned by mining companies.

Looking further ahead, global lithium demand could exceed 13 million tons by 2050, per the same projections. Annual growth in the sector is estimated at between 6 and 7 percent over the coming decades, a sustained pace driven not only by electric vehicles, but also by the large-scale development of renewable energy, which represents another significant and growing source of lithium consumption.

Electric Vehicles at the Center of the Demand Surge

The electric car is not a peripheral player in this equation, it sits at the very heart of it. Wood Mackenzie estimates that electric vehicles alone could account for between 72 and 80 percent of total global lithium demand in the coming years. That figure places the automotive sector firmly at the top of the list of industries consuming this strategic resource.

The implications of this reality are far-reaching. While reducing dependence on oil is one of the stated goals of the electric transition, it simultaneously introduces a growing dependency on lithium, a resource whose supply is geographically concentrated and industrially constrained. As the electric car becomes the dominant mode of transport worldwide, the sector’s exposure to this new form of vulnerability only deepens.

Recycling and Investment: Two Responses, Neither Sufficient Alone

Faced with this concerning outlook, experts point to two main levers. The first is financial. As reported by Auto-Journal, bridging the anticipated supply gap would require investment of between 104 and 276 billion dollars, a notably wide range that reflects the degree of uncertainty still surrounding future technologies and consumption patterns.

The second lever is battery recycling. In the short term, this solution would have only a very limited impact on the overall supply picture. Over the longer term, however, toward the 2040s, the situation is expected to shift meaningfully as large numbers of batteries reach the end of their useful lives and become available for recycling.

That said, the industry cannot rely on recycling alone: it would cover only a fraction of total need, not the full structural deficit. The lithium question, in all its complexity, is set to weigh on every actor across the automotive industry for decades to come.