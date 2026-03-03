Young Drivers Are Ditching American Brands for Chinese Cars, New Data Shows

A new study reveals that Generation Z is far more willing than older Americans to consider buying a vehicle from a Chinese automaker.

Sarah Talbi
Young Drivers Are Ditching American Brands for Chinese Cars, New Data Shows - © Geely
Chinese automakers continue to expand their footprint in various global markets, but the American market largely remains off-limits due to high tariffs. Despite these trade barriers, a percentage of consumers say they would consider buying a Chinese-made vehicle, and one age group stands out from the rest. According to a new study from Cox Automotive, the data suggests younger Americans are approaching the idea with a different mindset than their elders.

The findings arrive as Chinese brands like BYD, Chery, and Geely work to establish recognition abroad. While these companies have yet to make significant inroads into the United States, consumer curiosity appears to be growing, particularly among those just entering their prime car-buying years.

The Gen Z Factor

The Cox Automotive study found that 69 percent of Gen Z respondents said they would consider a car from a Chinese brand. This figure contrasts sharply with the broader survey results. Among all respondents, 39 percent said they were not very or not at all likely to shop for a Chinese-made vehicle, while 38 percent indicated they were extremely or very likely to do so. The numbers suggest that younger consumers are approaching the possibility with far greater openness than the general population.


Chinese Brand Awareness and Familiarity – © Cox Automotive

Familiarity Lags Behind Curiosity

Despite the expressed interest in Chinese vehicles, consumers lack awareness and familiarity with specific brands, according to the study. BYD had the highest brand awareness at 35 percent, but only 17 percent of respondents said they were actually familiar with the brand.

Other manufacturers registered even lower recognition. Chery came in at 30 percent, followed by Geely at 27 percent, Changan at 26 percent, and Jetour at 25 percent. The gap between general interest and specific brand knowledge suggests Chinese automakers have significant work ahead if they hope to connect with American consumers.

Dealer and Consumer Comparisons (Strongly or Somewhat Agree) – © Cox Automotive

Partnerships With US Brands Could Unlock Market Potential

The research also examined how Chinese brands might eventually enter the US market. Forty percent of respondents said they support Chinese brands entering the United States. However, the study indicates that partnerships with established names could make a substantial difference. A full 76 percent of respondents would consider a Chinese car when it is partnered with a U.S. brand.

As reported by Motor1, Chinese cars continue to gain traction in other markets, with Canada recently agreeing to lower tariffs and allow imported vehicles. The publication noted that with young consumers more interested in Chinese vehicles, they could eventually influence the American market, particularly as more competition could result in lower costs for consumers.

