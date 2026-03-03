This New EV Looks Exactly Like a Nissan Leaf, But It’s Wearing a Mitsubishi Badge

The Japanese automaker confirmed last year that it is working with Nissan to bring a new EV, based on the LEAF, to the U.S. and Canada starting in summer 2026. The yet-to-be-named model represents a strategic effort by Mitsubishi to spark a comeback in the North American market, where its presence has diminished in recent years.

The vehicle, which was spotted testing for the first time, via NEWCARinjapan, shows that the new EV will be the Nissan LEAF with Mitsubishi badging. Similar to how Subaru and Toyota collaborate on joint models, the automaker plans to give the vehicle its own unique styling elements while retaining the fundamental structure of Nissan’s latest electric offering.

A Familiar Platform with Distinctive Touches

Nissan upgraded the LEAF for its third generation in every way possible, dropping the iconic hatchback style that defined the model for over a decade. The all-new LEAF adopts a taller, more crossover-SUV-like profile that aligns with current market preferences for utility vehicles rather than traditional hatchbacks.

According to Electrek, Mitsubishi will give the vehicle its own unique styling, with distinctive lights, bumpers, fenders, and other minor design changes. This approach allows Mitsubishi to differentiate its version visually while benefiting from Nissan’s engineering and development work on the platform.

The spy images, though the vehicle was covered during testing, clearly indicate that the underlying structure and proportions match the new LEAF. This kind of platform sharing has become increasingly common among automakers seeking to spread development costs across multiple brands and models.

Range and Powertrain Details Emerge

The Nissan LEAF comes powered by a 75 kWh battery paired with a 174 horsepower front-mounted electric motor. This configuration delivers an EPA-estimated range of up to 303 miles, representing a substantial improvement over previous LEAF generations and positioning it competitively within the affordable EV segment.

Nissan had been expected to launch a more affordable entry-level variant featuring a smaller 52 kWh battery pack. However, the company recently scrapped that option for the 2026 model year due to what it described as customer demand and segment needs.

The Mitsubishi version will likely be available with a similar battery and powertrain as the new LEAF, though the company has yet to reveal any additional details about the upcoming EV apart from confirming its existence and approximate launch timing.

2026 Nissan Leaf – © Nissan

Market Positioning and Timing

Starting at under $30,000, the 2026 Nissan LEAF remains one of the most affordable electric vehicles available in the United States. It sits alongside its longtime rival, the Chevy Bolt EV, which was also heavily updated for the 2027 model year.

With Mitsubishi preparing to launch the new EV this summer, more information should become available in the coming weeks and months. The vehicle arrives at a time when affordable long-range electric vehicles remain relatively scarce, potentially giving both Nissan and Mitsubishi an advantage in capturing budget-conscious buyers looking to make the switch to electric transportation.

The partnership allows Mitsubishi to re-enter the EV conversation without bearing the full financial burden of developing an entirely new electric vehicle from the ground up, while Nissan benefits from increased production volumes that can help lower per-unit costs across the shared platform.