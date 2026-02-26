Nissan Files Patent for a Moving Battery That Slides Inside Its Electric Cars While Driving

Electric vehicle development keeps moving forward as manufacturers look for ways to improve driving comfort and performance. Nissan recently submitted a patent that takes an unusual approach to battery placement. Instead of fixing the battery permanently to the chassis like most automakers do, the Japanese company proposes a system where the battery can actually move around inside the car while it is being driven.

The goal is fairly simple. By shifting the heaviest component in an electric vehicle, the car can adjust its weight distribution in real time based on driving conditions. Better weight balance usually means better stability and handling.

Sensors and Cameras Control the Movement

According the patent filing, as reported by Auto Journal, the moving battery system would rely on multiple sensors to decide where to position the pack at any given moment. Cameras would scan the road ahead while accelerometers and gyroscopes measure how the car is moving. Mass distribution sensors would also feed data into the system so the vehicle knows exactly how weight is currently spread across the chassis.

The car would then shift the battery slightly forward, backward or sideways depending on what the sensors detect. This approach resembles the active roll control systems found on vehicles like the new Porsche Cayenne, but Nissan goes further by actually moving the battery itself rather than just adjusting suspension components.

Schematic showing how the movable battery pack would work inside an EV – © USPTO

Several Driving Modes Would Be Available

The patent also mentions that drivers would be able to choose between different driving modes. These modes would adapt how dynamically the battery moves during a trip, although the filing does not provide specific details about what each mode would actually do. The general idea is that drivers could select a setting that matches their preferences, whether they want maximum stability or a more relaxed feel.

Nissan is essentially trying to make the weight of electric cars work in favor of driving dynamics rather than against them. Electric mobility is still a young technology and innovations like this moving battery system will likely keep appearing as manufacturers refine their approaches. The patent exists for now as a filing rather than a production-ready system, but it shows where Nissan’s engineering focus is heading.