It’s Official: Nissan’s Cheapest Electric Car Delayed Indefinitely in the U.S.

The entry-level Nissan Leaf S, which was set to become the brand’s most affordable electric vehicle, now faces an uncertain timeline. The decision comes as the company reassesses its strategy in what it describes as an “evolving EV landscape.”

The Nissan Leaf currently starts at $29,990 before destination fees and offers up to 303 miles of range in that configuration. The model recently earned the 2026 Breakthrough EV Of The Year award, reinforcing its position in the affordable EV segment.

A more accessible variant equipped with a 52-kilowatt battery and a 174-horsepower drivetrain had been planned for the 2026 model year. Nissan confirmed that this version will not arrive this year, and no new launch date has been provided.

Nissan Confirms Postponement of the Smaller-Battery Leaf

The automaker officially acknowledged the delay in a statement shared with InsideEVs. Dominic Vizor, Nissan’s director of product communications for the U.S., said the company regularly reviews its priorities in response to market conditions.

“Nissan continually evaluates market trends, customer preferences, and the evolving EV landscape to ensure we are focusing our resources where they create the most value,” Vizor told InsideEVs in an emailed statement. “As part of that process, we have decided not to introduce the smaller-battery variant of the 2026 Nissan LEAF in the U.S. this model year.”

Vizor added that Nissan remains committed to delivering “the right products at the right time” and will continue assessing future battery configurations based on customer demand and segment needs.

While the model has not been canceled, the company has not committed to a revised timeline. Nissan confirmed only that the smaller-battery Leaf will not arrive for the 2026 model year. Its potential introduction for the 2027 model year remains uncertain.

2026 Nissan Leaf – © Nissan

A Missed Opportunity in the Affordable EV Segment

Nissan had not released official pricing for the smaller-battery Leaf S. Still, it was widely expected to undercut the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt, which is priced at $28,995, and potentially become the least expensive new EV in the United States.

The existing Leaf’s positioning had already strengthened Nissan’s standing in the entry-level EV category. With a redesigned Chevrolet Bolt on the market and the Kia EV3 on the way, competition in the segment is intensifying, as reported by thye same source

The Leaf currently stands as Nissan’s only electric offering in the U.S. market, especially after the Ariya crossover is set to skip the 2026 model year in the country. That context gives the Leaf added strategic weight for the brand’s electric ambitions.

© Nissan

Sales Challenges and Market Headwinds

The new Leaf’s commercial performance has been uneven. Sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 fell 86% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.

Last year’s sales figures were complicated by remaining previous-generation inventory and by the Leaf’s arrival coinciding with the end of the federal tax credit. It remains unclear how much of the fourth-quarter decline was driven by production constraints, consumer behavior related to tax incentives, or Nissan’s prioritization of more profitable models.

In addition, the global tariff environment continues to create uncertainty for imported vehicles. The Leaf is built in Japan, which places it within that broader trade context.

For now, the smaller-battery Leaf remains on hold. Nissan has not closed the door on its introduction, but it has offered no specific timeline, leaving the future of its most affordable planned EV variant unresolved.