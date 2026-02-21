Toyota Boosts New RAV4 PHEV Range by 58%, Claims “World-Leading” Energy Efficiency

Toyota has introduced a new generation of its RAV4 plug-in hybrid, increasing its all-electric range to 150 km (93 miles), up 58% from the previous model.

The RAV4 was Toyota’s top-selling vehicle in 2025, edging out the Tesla Model Y as the world’s best-selling car. With this new plug-in hybrid version, Toyota is reinforcing its position in the electrified SUV segment across Japan, Europe, and the United States.

Unveiled on Thursday, the updated RAV4 PHEV features what Toyota describes as an all-new plug-in hybrid system. The SUV combines a larger-capacity battery with silicon carbide semiconductors to improve efficiency and extend electric driving capability.

A Redesigned PHEV System with Higher Efficiency

The core upgrade lies in the new-generation PHEV setup. The previous RAV4 plug-in hybrid offered 95 km (59 miles) of electric range. The new version reaches approximately 150 km (93 miles), representing a 58% increase.

Toyota states that the system achieves “world-leading energy efficiency.” According to Electrek, the improvement comes from integrating a new large-capacity battery and added SiC semiconductors.

Although many fully electric vehicles now exceed 300 miles of range, the 93-mile electric range of the RAV4 PHEV is presented as sufficient for an average commute. The combined system delivers a maximum output of 242 kW (329 PS/324 hp), blending electric capability with hybrid performance.

2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV Lineup – © Toyota

Performance and Onboard Power Supply Features

Beyond extended electric driving, the new RAV4 PHEV introduces expanded functionality as a mobile power source. The vehicle includes a built-in 100V external power socket capable of supplying up to 1,500W.

According to Toyota, when Power Supply Time Priority Mode is activated, the SUV can provide electricity for about a week at a 400W load. This feature allows the vehicle’s battery system to power external devices directly, adding another layer of practical use.

The maximum output of 242 kW positions the RAV4 PHEV among the more powerful electrified SUVs in Toyota’s lineup, combining increased range with substantial system performance.

2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport – © Toyota

Pricing, Trims, and Global Rollout Timeline

Toyota also introduced a new GR Sport trim for the RAV4 PHEV. This version features redesigned front and rear bumpers, a lower stance, a fine-tuned suspension, and GR Performance Dampers.

In Japan, the new RAV4 PHEV starts at 6 million yen (approximately $38,700). The GR Sport trim is priced from 6.3 million yen (about $40,700).

Toyota confirmed the model will launch in Japan on March 9, 2026, joining the hybrid RAV4 that arrived in December 2025. The company plans to roll out the new RAV4 PHEV in Europe and the United States later this spring.

The plug-in hybrid will expand Toyota’s electrified offerings in the US, which now include four all-electric SUVs. Among them is the Highlander EV, set to go on sale later this year. After updating its first electric SUV, the bZ, formerly known as the bZ4X, Toyota also launched the smaller 2026 C-HR and the off-road-focused bZ Woodland EV, both scheduled to reach dealerships in March.