Toyota Launches All-New, All-Electric bZ4X SUV

Photo: Toyota

After first revealing the concept almost exactly one year ago, Toyota is finally launching the all-new, all-electric bZ4X. It is the automaker’s first mass-market full EV and will go on sale at an unspecified time in spring 2022, marking the beginning of a major new chapter for the company.

The base model has an EPA-estimated range of 252 miles thanks to a 201-horsepower electric motor hooked to a 63.4-kWh battery. An AWD version is offered with dual motors, more power, and a larger 65.6-kWh battery and, surprisingly, costs only an extra $2,080 over the FWD version.

The bZ4X also comes with a brand-new, standard safety feature as part of Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, called Safe Exist Assist. This technology helps you avoid collisions with objects approaching from behind, parallel to the SUV — useful when parking in the city and opening your door and/or stepping out.

Other standard features include a 12.3-inch touch-screen multimedia system compatible with over-the-air updates, voice-activated controls, and cloud navigation. There’s also a leather-trimmed steering wheel, four USB-C charging ports, wireless smartphone charging pad, and six-speaker sound system.

Overall, the base bZ4X seems fairly well equipped — as it should be, given that there’s only one other trim level. The other one, dubbed Limited, adds leatherette upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, and a motion-activated power liftgate.

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X will start at a flat $42,000 prior to any state or federal incentives, which should net you at least $7,500 in electric vehicle tax credit. However, automakers are allowed only a certain amount of EV tax credits, which phase out a few months after the automaker reaches the 200,000 mark — and Toyota is just about there. In other words, if you want to get that fat discount, you should get your hands on the bZ4X sooner rather than later.

However, that may turn out to be difficult, as Toyota says availability will be “extremely limited” because of the current supply chain issues affecting most of the manufacturing world. Nonetheless, if you do manage to get behind the wheel of a bZ4X, the all-electric SUV seems worth the trouble.