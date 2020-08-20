No Comments

2021 Toyota Sequoia Pricing and Special Edition Announced

Photo: Toyota

2021 Toyota Sequoia pricing information has officially been revealed, along with a new Nightshade Special Edition that makes the already impressive SUV look even better.

The new Sequoia starts at $50,100, representing a $120 increase over the 2020 model. This puts it right in the midst of competitors like the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe, and Nissan Armada, though all three of these vehicles are newer.

Indeed, Toyota must be very happy with the second-generation Sequoia it launched in 2007, because the ultra-rugged SUV has not received significant changes since. Then again, with incremental updates almost every year, the latest Sequoia seems to be attempting a real-life ship of Theseus experiment.

That is, at least, if you’re checking out its exterior. The 2021 Toyota Sequoia looks right at home on modern roads, or better yet, on trails and rocky paths. Though the interior design and materials are dated, the Sequoia isn’t really interested in these things. This is an SUV that’s all about going places, even places you might not expect to be accessible.

This is especially true of the Sequoia TRD Pro, which was new for the 2020 model year and adds Fox shocks at the front and rear to further bolster the SUV’s already capable powertrain. And with its 5.7-liter V8 engine, the Sequoia also delivers strong towing capacity, though fuel economy is lacking.

On the tech front, the Sequoia’s age doesn’t show at all. It features a 7-inch high-resolution touch-screen display with a standard rearview camera, as well as the Toyota Safety Sense P suite of driver-assistive technologies. This includes an automatic emergency braking system capable of detecting pedestrians, an adaptive cruise control system and a variety of other safety features that many modern vehicles still lack — and on the Sequoia, they’re all standard.

There are a few visual goodies for 2021 as well. The Sequoia TRD Pro is getting a new Lunar Rock exterior, the same as offered on the new 4Runner. And with the Nightshade Special Edition, it gets black leather-trim seating and lots of darkened chrome and black-trimmed exterior elements.

A fully loaded 2021 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with 4WD and captain’s chairs will set you back $69,375, with nine trim levels between it and the base model. Is it worth it? Test drive one and find out.