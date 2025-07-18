Nissan unveils comprehensive Qashqai pricing structure for French consumers

Nissan just slashed the starting price of its well-known Nissan Qashqai by €2,000, bringing it down to €32,700. This makes the car even more reachable for a wider range of buyers. And it comes at a time when buyers can also enjoy upgraded features and a beefy new engine—a pretty tempting combo.

Upgraded features and the new e-Power engine

Don’t worry—cutting the price didn’t mean skimping on what you get. The Qashqai is now loaded with top-notch tech. For example, it comes with Google Built-in (making connectivity a breeze), while the Nissan Trip Stories feature on the NissanConnect Services app gives you cool insights into your drives.

The driving aids have also seen an upgrade with a new multi-lane autonomous interface under the ProPilot system (designed to make road trips smoother, especially on those long hauls).

Then there’s the new e-Power engine: It pushes out an impressive 190 horsepower, and you can even bump that up to 205 horsepower when you switch to Sport mode. Plus, it sips fuel efficiently at 52.3 mpg and boasts low CO2 emissions of 102 g/km. According to the WLTP cycle, you can expect up to 745.6 miles of range—so you won’t be stopping all the time for gas.

And if you need extra peace of mind, Nissan’s got you covered with a Privilege Warranty that lasts up to 8 years or 99,419 miles, plus 24/7 roadside help.

Pricing details in France

Starting July 1, 2025, Nissan rolled out a clear pricing plan for the Qashqai models in France:

For the Qashqai Acenta lineup, the Mild Hybrid 140 hp kicks off at €32,700, while the e-Power 190 hp tops out at €37,600.

The N-Connecta versions range from €34,900 for the Mild Hybrid 140 hp, up to €39,800 for the e-Power 190 hp.

In the N-Design series, prices start at €37,700 for the Mild Hybrid 140 hp and climb to €42,600 for the e-Power 190 hp.

The Tekna models begin at €38,100 for the Mild Hybrid 140 hp and reach €43,000 for the e-Power 190 hp.

Lastly, the Tekna+ versions go from €44,500 with the Mild Hybrid 158 hp X-Tronic to €46,300 for the e-Power 190 hp.

This breakdown lets buyers pick a model that fits both their needs and their budget, all while enjoying great features.

Business edition made for pros

For professional drivers needing a ride that means business, Nissan has a Business Edition designed just for them:

It starts at €33,700 for the Mild Hybrid 140 hp.

Then, there’s the Mild Hybrid 158 hp X-Tronic at €36,800.

And the top-of-the-line option is the e-Power 190 hp at €38,600.

These offerings give businesses some solid options, letting them pick what works best while still getting all the latest tech and efficiencies.

When to expect your new ride

If you’re eager to check out these newly priced Qashqai models with all their upgraded features, the first deliveries are slated for September 2025. This timeline gives you plenty of time to weigh your options before making a decision.

Nissan’s move to lower prices and add cool new features makes the Qashqai a very attractive pick in today’s competitive auto market. With fresh tech built right in and plenty of power from the new e-Power engine, drivers get a sweet mix of performance and value. Stay tuned as delivery dates roll in later this year—this revamped Qashqai is bound to catch the eye of anyone looking for a modern yet affordable ride.