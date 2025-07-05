“I was at my limit”: Hamilton breaks the silence on his lonely race against McLaren

At the Grand Prix of Austria, Lewis Hamilton put in a solid performance for the Ferrari team, even with stiff competition around him. Starting fourth on the grid, Hamilton managed to keep his position all the way to the finish line. This race not only showcased his driving skills but also highlighted Ferrari’s efforts to step up their game during the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Hamilton’s race was pretty much a solo effort. The British driver couldn’t match the pace of the leading McLaren cars or even that of his teammate, Charles Leclerc. Still, his race went off without a hitch—no mistakes or incidents. “I didn’t have the chance to fight with those in front,” he admitted, pointing out that he wasn’t able to challenge the frontrunners. Yet, finishing fourth spoke volumes about both his driving savvy and the team’s strategic improvements.

Ferrari’s new tweaks

Ferrari rolled out some new technical tweaks for this race. Even though these changes might seem minor on paper, they made a noticeable difference on the track (think of it as fine-tuning that really works). These adjustments helped Ferrari snag the title of the second strongest team of the weekend, right behind McLaren. Hamilton commented, “It was just a small step on the surface, but it clearly improved our competitiveness.” He also took a moment to thank everyone at the factory for putting in all the hard work with these upgrades.

Thanks to these changes, Hamilton was able to keep up a competitive pace for most of the race—even if he had some trouble dialing in the perfect speed. He mentioned that he had problems with the car’s balance and gradually lost some time over the laps. “I struggled to maintain a good pace; the car’s balance wasn’t optimal,” he said. In spite of these issues, Hamilton was happy to grab some valuable championship points. “I’m really happy with the points scored today,” he added.

What could be better

Hamilton pointed out a few areas where things could work a little smoother, especially regarding race pace and car balance. After the race, they even found a brake issue that probably cost him some time during key moments. “I was less than a tenth off Charles, and we identified a brake issue that probably cost us some time,” he explained. These insights are definitely helpful for Ferrari as they gear up for the next races (a little heads-up on what needs fixing).

Looking ahead, Hamilton is upbeat about future races, especially with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on the schedule. He’s optimistic that if they keep up the momentum and sort out the current glitches, better results are on the horizon. “But finishing fourth is a good result, especially when you see the progress we have made,” he said. His goal is to build on this performance and seize every opportunity, particularly during the qualifying sessions.

What lies ahead

As Hamilton and Ferrari continue their journey through the 2023 Formula 1 season, every race is a chance to refine their strategies and boost their performance. The Austrian Grand Prix served as both a learning experience and a showcase of the team’s potential improvements. With Silverstone just around the corner, everyone’s curious to see how these lessons will play out on the track.

For F1 fans, Hamilton’s run offers a behind-the-scenes look at not just racing tactics but also the teamwork that goes into high-pressure races. His shout-out to the team shows that success in motorsport is built on solid collaboration, not just individual talent. As Ferrari keeps pushing for more upgrades, fans can look forward to seeing how all these elements blend together in the upcoming races—a continuing story of speed, precision, and resilience across tracks everywhere.