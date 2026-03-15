t’s Official: Formula 1 Cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix

Formula 1 had initially scheduled the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit for April 10–12, followed by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on April 17–19. Those plans have now been abandoned after consultations between the FIA and local promoters as tensions escalated in the region.

The cancellations come against the backdrop of a conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. The governing bodies of the sport concluded that the situation no longer allowed the events to be held under acceptable safety conditions.

FIA Confirms Cancellation After Security Concerns

The announcement was made after discussions between the FIA and the organizers responsible for the two Middle Eastern rounds. Authorities examined several possible alternatives before ultimately deciding that removing the races from the calendar was the most appropriate response.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, explained the reasoning behind the decision. He stated that the organization had taken the step after careful consideration and with a sense of responsibility toward everyone involved in the sport.

He said the federation continues to hope for a return to stability in the region, adding that his thoughts are with those affected by the recent events. According to Automobile Magazine, Ben Sulayem also emphasized that the FIA would always place the safety and well-being of its community and collaborators first.

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April



Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East the Grands Prix, alongside F2, F3, and F1 Academy rounds, will not take place as scheduled



While alternatives were considered, no substitutions will be made in… pic.twitter.com/wsgXUR2FKn — Formula 1 (@F1) March 14, 2026

No Replacement Races Scheduled for April

While several alternatives were explored during consultations, none were ultimately adopted. Options reportedly included relocating the events to Europe or organizing a double-header in Japan.

Those scenarios were eventually ruled out. Formula 1 decided not to substitute the two April race weekends with other venues, leaving a gap in the early part of the season schedule.

As a result, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds will simply disappear from the calendar rather than being replaced.

What are the main challenges for the drivers heading into this season? 🤔



Jolyon Palmer breaks them down in The Ultimate Guide to Racing in 2026, out now on YouTube 📺⬇️#F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) February 27, 2026

The 2026 Season Reduced to 22 Races

With the removal of the two Middle Eastern races, the 2026 Formula 1 world championship will now consist of 22 grands prix. The last time a race was fully cancelled without replacement dates back to 2023, when the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was called off after severe flooding hit the region.

Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive of Formula 1, acknowledged that the choice had not been easy. He said the decision was nevertheless the most appropriate given the current situation in the Middle East, while also thanking the FIA and the promoters involved for their support and understanding.

Domenicali also noted that organizers in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia had been looking forward to welcoming the championship with their usual energy and enthusiasm, adding that Formula 1 hopes to return once circumstances allow.

The cancellations affect more than just the main championship. The support series scheduled for those race weekends, Formula 2, Formula 3 and the F1 Academy championship, have also been cancelled. Other international motorsport competitions have faced similar disruptions this year, including the World Endurance Championship, which earlier had to cancel the 1812 km of Qatar at the Losail circuit near Doha due to the same regional conflict.