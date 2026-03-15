BYD Could Become the First Chinese Automaker to Enter Formula 1

BYD, known for producing electric vehicles such as the low-cost Seagull, has rapidly grown into one of the most prominent EV manufacturers worldwide. Its potential interest in motorsport suggests a new step in expanding its global brand visibility.

The automaker is examining several motorsport series as it evaluates how racing could fit into its broader strategy. Among the options under consideration are Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship, both governed by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

BYD Considering Multiple Paths Into International Motorsport

According to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter, BYD is open to more than one approach if it decides to enter motorsport. The company could either launch a completely new racing team or acquire an existing one already competing in a series.

Both options present different challenges. Creating a team from scratch would require building the necessary infrastructure, hiring specialized personnel, and developing competitive technology. Buying an existing team could potentially accelerate the process, though it would still involve major financial commitments.

The discussions remain exploratory at this stage. BYD is evaluating multiple championships rather than focusing exclusively on Formula 1.

2026 BYD Atto 3 Evo – © BYD

A Potential First for a Chinese Automaker in Formula 1

If BYD ultimately enters Formula 1, it would become the first Chinese automaker to compete in the championship. Such a presence could resonate strongly with fans attending the Chinese Grand Prix, offering a homegrown brand to support on the grid.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, has previously indicated openness to the idea of a Chinese team participating in both Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship. As reported by Motor1, the governing body’s leadership has expressed interest in expanding the sport’s global representation.

The possibility of a Chinese manufacturer joining the championship would therefore align with broader ambitions to increase international diversity among teams.

BYD Seal – © Shutterstock

High Costs Remain a Major Obstacle

Financial considerations remain one of the biggest barriers to entry. The expense involved in joining Formula 1 could discourage BYD from moving forward with the idea.

Starting a new team could cost hundreds of millions of dollars, even before the ongoing expenses required to remain competitive in the series. The financial commitment does not end with entry, as teams must invest heavily in development, staff, and technology each season.

The sport’s governance structure can also complicate new entries. Motor1 points to the example of Cadillac’s attempt to join Formula 1 in late 2023: while the FIA approved the proposal, Formula One Management later rejected it.