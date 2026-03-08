BYD Unveiled a $24,600 EV That Charges in Minutes, and Tesla’s Model 3 Is Directly in Its Crosshairs

China’s electric vehicle industry has been evolving quickly over the past decade, with domestic automakers developing their own battery systems, software platforms, and charging infrastructure. Tesla helped pioneer the modern EV market, yet Chinese manufacturers have continued refining the technology at a rapid pace.

The latest example is BYD’s refreshed Seal 07 electric sedan, unveiled with new battery technology and compatibility with the company’s high-power charging network. The model highlights how Chinese manufacturers are pushing ahead in areas such as charging speed, advanced driver assistance, and integrated vehicle technology.

A Lower-Priced Rival to the Tesla Model 3

The updated BYD Seal 07 arrives with a starting price of 169,900 yuan, or about $24,600. That places it roughly $10,000 below the base rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 sold in China, which costs around 235,500 yuan, equivalent to about $34,100 at current exchange rates.

Despite the lower price, the sedan offers competitive range figures. The vehicle uses BYD’s second-generation Blade lithium-iron phosphate battery and delivers a maximum range of 705 kilometers under the Chinese CLTC testing cycle. According to InsideEVs, that figure corresponds to roughly 300 miles under the U.S. EPA method, since CLTC estimates generally favor city driving and tend to be more optimistic.

The Seal 07 uses a “Short Blade” battery pack with a capacity of 69 kilowatt-hours. Although it lacks some of the additional features found in the “Long Blade” pack used on the Denza Z9 GT flagship model, it still supports BYD’s newest Flash charging technology.

BYD Seal 07 – © BYD

Ultra-Fast Charging Demonstrated in Shenzhen

BYD recently demonstrated the charging performance of the Seal 07 at one of its Flash charging stations in Shenzhen. In a video shared on social media, the vehicle arrived with 10 percent charge remaining, equivalent to about 73 kilometers of range displayed on the dashboard.

Within four minutes and 51 seconds, the battery level increased to 70 percent, adding approximately 422 kilometers of range. The vehicle then reached 97 percent charge in eight minutes and 44 seconds, with 686 kilometers of range indicated on the screen.

That means more than 600 kilometers of CLTC range can be added in less than nine minutes, or well over 200 miles when translated to EPA-style estimates. While BYD’s Flash chargers are capable of delivering up to 1,500 kilowatts of power, the company has not disclosed the maximum charging rate the Seal 07 itself can accept.

For comparison, the $95,000 Lucid Gravity can add about 200 miles of range in 12.5 minutes when connected to a 350-kilowatt EVgo fast charger, based on an independent test conducted by the State of Charge YouTube channel. A separate test by the Out of Spec YouTube channel found that a Tesla Model 3 Long Range rear-wheel-drive requires roughly 35 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 percent on a 250-kilowatt Supercharger, with the final 20 percent taking nearly another hour.

Battery Durability and Advanced Onboard Technology

Fast charging at such speeds can raise concerns about long-term battery health. BYD states that the new Blade 2.0 battery is designed to withstand up to 500 Flash charging cycles. The company also says the battery maintains strong charging performance at temperatures as low as –30°C, or –22°F.

Most electric vehicles reduce charging speeds after reaching around 80 percent to prevent overheating and limit battery degradation. The Blade 2.0 battery appears able to sustain very high charging speeds across a larger portion of the charging curve, though BYD has not detailed the engineering approach behind this capability.

Introducing BYD FLASH Charging Technology, enabling a charge from 10% to 70% in just 5 minutes.



To accelerate the transition to electric mobility, BYD also announced the rollout of FLASH Charging Stations, starting with 20,000 across China by the end of 2026.#BYD #BladeBattery… pic.twitter.com/3Cd1ZmypFP — BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) March 6, 2026

Beyond charging performance, the Seal 07 integrates several technology features typically associated with higher-end vehicles. The sedan includes a lidar-based advanced driver assistance system called God’s Eye and a suspension system that uses cameras to monitor road conditions and automatically adjust the springs for improved stability.

The vehicle also offers a wide range of software and comfort features, including phone-as-a-key functionality, dog mode, massaging seats, and a refrigerated storage compartment.

BYD Seal 07 lidar-based advanced driver assistance system called God’s Eye – © BYD

BYD plans to expand its Flash charging technology beyond China to markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, where the company’s electric vehicle sales are growing rapidly. The technology is unlikely to reach the United States soon, largely due to tariffs on Chinese EVs and restrictions on Chinese-origin software.