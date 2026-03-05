This New BYD Electric SUV Is Bigger Than a BMW iX and Built for Seven Passengers

Positioned as the first D-segment flagship SUV under BYD’s Dynasty lineup, the Great Tang marks a new step in the automaker’s electric vehicle strategy. Early visuals and regulatory filings offer the first glimpse into its size, powertrain options, and interior layout ahead of the official reveal.

BYD shared the images through Lu Tian, general manager of the Dynasty online sales division, who confirmed the vehicle will appear at the March 5 event. The presentation is expected to include new battery technologies, ultra-fast megawatt charging systems, and updated smart cockpit software.

A Full-Size Electric SUV Positioned at the Top of BYD’s Dynasty Range

The Great Tang enters the market as a large D-segment SUV designed to compete with other full-size electric models. According to information from China’s MIIT regulatory filing, the vehicle measures 5,263 mm in length, 1,999 mm in width, and 1,790 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,130 mm.

These proportions place it close to several large SUVs already available in China. Electrek reports that the Great Tang is roughly comparable in size to the Denza N9 and Li Auto L9, while being slightly larger than models such as the BMW iX, Kia EV9, and Hyundai IONIQ 9.

The vehicle will offer a three-row layout capable of carrying seven passengers. The seating arrangement follows a 2+2+3 configuration, with two front seats, captain’s chairs in the second row, and a three-seat bench in the third row.

BYD Great Tang – © BYD Dynasty Lu Tian

Powertrain Options Ranging from 402 to 784 Horsepower

BYD plans to offer the Great Tang with both single-motor and dual-motor powertrains. The single-motor configuration will be available in two versions producing either 300 kW (402 hp) or 370 kW (496 hp).

The dual-motor version significantly increases the vehicle’s output. Combined power reaches 585 kW, or 784 horsepower, placing it among the most powerful SUVs in BYD’s electric lineup.

The SUV will be equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery. While official range figures have not yet been announced, but Chinese media estimate the rear-wheel-drive variant could reach up to 950 km under CLTC testing conditions, while the all-wheel-drive version is expected to offer around 850 km.

© BYD Dynasty Lu Tian

A Technology-Focused Cabin with Multiple Displays and Comfort Features

BYD also revealed the interior layout of the Great Tang for the first time. The cabin features a large dashboard equipped with three screens spanning the front of the vehicle. Passengers in the rear will have access to an additional entertainment display. The interior also includes several comfort-focused elements, including reclining captain’s chairs in the second row.

The SUV is also equipped with a built-in refrigerator integrated into the cabin design. According to CarNewsChina, the Great Tang is expected to be based on BYD’s Super e-platform, a 1000-volt high-voltage architecture designed to support charging power of up to 1,000 kW.

BYD Great Tang Interior – © BYD Dynasty Lu Tian

Pricing details have not yet been confirmed by the manufacturer. Still, the flagship SUV is expected to start above 400,000 yuan, which corresponds to roughly $58,000. BYD is expected to reveal full specifications, pricing, and final details when the Great Tang officially debuts on March 5.