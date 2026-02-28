BYD Unveils 1,036 km Electric Vehicle, Claiming the Longest Driving Range Ever Offered in a Production EV

Denza previewed the high-performance luxury electric shooting brake in a recent social media post, positioning it at the top of the long-range EV segment. The existing Z9 GT EV offers a CLTC range of up to 630 km (391 miles), meaning the new figure marks a 64% improvement.

Earlier this month, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) filings revealed updated specifications for both the standard Denza Z9 and the Z9 GT variant. The documents outlined new battery configurations and extended range figures that place the model among the longest-range production EVs currently announced.

Battery Options and Certified Range Figures

According to Electrek, the all-new Denza Z9 GT EV will be available with two battery packs: 102.326 kWh and 122.496 kWh. These configurations deliver CLTC ranges between 820 km (509 miles) and 1,036 km (644 miles), depending on the version.

Interestingly, MIIT filings show that the standard Denza Z9, equipped with the same battery packs, is rated at up to 1,068 km (664 miles) under CLTC conditions. That figure would technically exceed the Z9 GT’s claimed range, though Denza has not formally announced the standard model’s final positioning. For now, the company is highlighting the Z9 GT as the longest-range EV in its lineup.

BYD Denza Z9 GT becomes the world’s longest-range EV – © Denza

EV and PHEV Powertrains with Extended Electric Capability

The new Z9 GT will continue to be offered in both fully electric and plug-in hybrid variants. The updated PHEV versions will feature a 63.82 kWh battery pack, enabling an all-electric CLTC range of more than 400 km (248 miles).

This nearly doubles the current Denza Z9 GT PHEV’s electric-only range of 201 km (125 miles). The increase reflects a substantial upgrade in battery capacity and electric driving capability within the hybrid configuration, aligning the model more closely with full EV usage patterns for daily driving.

Denza Z9 GT – © BYD Denza

Design, Dimensions, and Onboard Technology

The Denza Z9 GT maintains its luxury shooting brake profile, with exterior dimensions measuring 5,195 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width, and 1,480 mm in height, alongside a 3,125 mm wheelbase. These proportions place it roughly in the same size category as the Porsche Panamera.

Inside, the vehicle features a 17.3-inch central touchscreen, complemented by dual 12.3-inch displays for the driver cluster and front passenger. The model is equipped with BYD’s God’s Eye 5.0 system, which supports advanced driver assistance functions such as Navigate on Autopilot in both city and highway settings, as well as Automatic Emergency Steering.

Pricing has yet to be announced for the updated version. The current Denza Z9 GT EV starts at 354,800 yuan (about $51,700) in China.