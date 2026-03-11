Three New Toyota EVs Just Hit the Market With Some of the Biggest Discounts in the Segment

The timing is no accident. Toyota’s electric vehicle offensive is taking shape this year through this trio of models, each targeting a different corner of the market. To compensate for the disappearance of federal support, the automaker has chosen to absorb part of that incentive gap itself, offering cash discounts, zero-percent financing, and lease deals that have already drawn attention from industry observers.

It is worth noting from the outset that the full extent of these offers is currently limited to Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. Buyers in other states are encouraged to check with local dealers, as similar state-level programs may exist. Toyota’s website also allows users to enter their zip code for localized pricing. A strong credit score is required to access the financing terms described here, and shopping multiple dealers remains the most reliable way to secure the best available rate.

The bZ Gets the Biggest Price Cut of the Bunch

The bZ is where Toyota is swinging hardest. According to Inside EVs, the vehicle is available on a lease at $309 per month for 36 months, with $3,999 due at signing and an annual mileage cap of 10,000 miles, a figure enabled by a $7,000 cash incentive baked into the deal, excluding taxes, registration, and acquisition fees.

For buyers who prefer to finance, Toyota is offering 0% APR for 72 months with a $6,000 cash incentive included. Those who want to buy outright can take advantage of a $5,000 discount on existing inventory at participating dealers, which brings the $35,000 starting price down to roughly $30,000 before destination charges.

2026 Toyota bZ – © Toyota

The base configuration, XLE trim, front-wheel drive, draws from a 57.5-kWh battery for 236 miles of EPA-rated range. Moving to the 74.7-kWh pack bumps that figure to 314 miles, at an additional $3,000. An AWD variant starts around $40,000, or closer to $35,000 after incentives, and delivers 338 horsepower alongside 288 miles of range.

The bZ also sports a meaningfully improved charging curve this year, going from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes. Inside EVs notes that, for context, these discounts bring the bZ close to Nissan Leaf territory, the Leaf SV+ runs about $35,000 and is front-wheel drive only with 288 miles of range, while the bZ is larger and more practical as a daily driver.

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland – © Toyota

The bZ Woodland and C-HR: Two More Models Joining the Incentive Push

The bZ Woodland, Toyota’s electric wagon with off-road credentials, comes with either 0% APR for 72 months and $3,500 cash factored in, or a $5,000 purchase incentive that brings its $45,300 MSRP down to around $40,000. For that price, the vehicle offers 375 horsepower and 281 miles of EPA-rated range.

The C-HR, a coupe-crossover with a $37,000 MSRP, qualifies for up to $7,000 in lease cash, plus 0% APR for 72 months on a finance deal. No lease-specific monthly figure was disclosed for either the Woodland or the C-HR in the available offer details.

2026 Toyota C-HR – © Toyota

A Native NACS Port Across All Three Models

One detail that applies equally to the bZ, the C-HR, and the bZ Woodland is the inclusion of a native NACS port on all three vehicles. This means buyers get direct access to Tesla’s Supercharger network without needing an adapter, a practical advantage given the scale of that charging infrastructure across the United States.