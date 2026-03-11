The Chrysler Voyager Is Dead. Here’s the Budget Minivan That’s Taking Its Place in 2027

The Voyager was introduced for the 2020 model year as an affordable alternative to the Pacifica, itself stepping in after Dodge discontinued the Grand Caravan. It served a clear purpose: give budget-conscious families a way into the minivan segment without stretching too far. For six years, it did exactly that. Now, Chrysler is folding that entry-level role into the Pacifica family directly, under the new LX designation.

The move signals something about how Chrysler views its minivan lineup going forward, streamlining the branding while keeping a low-cost entry point in place. It’s a subtle but telling shift for a nameplate that has been a quiet workhorse of American family transportation for decades.

A New Name, a Familiar Face

The Pacifica LX doesn’t arrive with any dramatic reinvention. According to Chrysler, the new trim won’t receive the latest facelift applied to the rest of the 2027 lineup, instead, it “retains its familiar exterior design while offering a budget-friendly entry point.” In other words, buyers getting the LX are essentially getting a rebranded Voyager with a few added features.

Those features aren’t nothing, though. The LX comes equipped with power sliding doors, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel, a modest but practical package for the segment. It’s available only in front-wheel drive, and it starts at $43,490 including the $1,995 destination charge. That’s $100 more than the 2026 Voyager’s starting price of $41,990, making it the most affordable way to get into a new Chrysler minivan in 2027.

The Voyager name, for its part, is officially dead. Chrysler confirmed to Motor1 that it will not return for the 2027 model year.

The Refreshed Pacifica Gets a Genuine Update

While the LX holds the line on design, the rest of the 2027 Pacifica lineup receives a proper refresh. Chrysler is updating the exterior with new vertical LED projector headlights, an illuminated grille, and the brand’s updated badge. It’s the kind of visual overhaul that signals a new chapter for a vehicle that, it’s worth noting, originally launched back in 2017.

Inside, the changes vary by trim. The top-tier Pacifica Pinnacle gets standard Blue Agave Nappa leather seating and Copper Alloy bezels. The broader lineup receives new trim accents throughout. Select trims and above now come standard with a height-adjustable power liftgate, a small but welcome addition for everyday usability.



Under the hood, nothing has changed. The 2027 Pacifica carries over the same 287-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive remains an available option, at an additional $3,345. One notable absence: Stellantis killed the hybrid version earlier this year, and it does not appear in the 2027 lineup.

Pricing Shifts Across the Lineup

The 2027 pricing structure brings a few surprises, and they mostly favor the buyer. The Pacifica Select comes in at $46,540, just $100 more than its 2026 equivalent at $46,440. The mid-grade Pacifica Limited is actually priced lower than before, dropping from $52,095 to $51,700, a reduction of $395. The Pacifica Pinnacle sees the biggest change, falling $1,680 from $58,585 to $56,905.

So while the entry-level price ticks up slightly with the Voyager-to-LX transition, the upper trims have all become more accessible. The full 2027 Pacifica lineup can be ordered now, with Chrysler expecting deliveries to dealerships sometime this summer.

As Motor1 points out, the Pacifica sold over 100,000 units last year, with sales up two percent, suggesting that despite the vehicle’s age, consumer interest hasn’t wavered.