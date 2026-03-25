Tesla Ends 13-Month Sales Slump in Europe With Sudden February Rebound

Tesla registered 13,740 vehicles across the European Union, the United Kingdom, and EFTA countries last month. That represents a 29.1% increase compared with the same period a year earlier, marking a notable turnaround after 13 consecutive months of decline.

The shift takes place within a changing European automotive landscape, where electrified vehicles are gaining ground and traditional fuel types are losing momentum. While Tesla’s recovery is significant, it unfolds alongside the rapid rise of new competitors, particularly from China.

Tesla Posts First Growth After Prolonged Decline

February marked a clear break in Tesla’s downward trend, with registrations serving as a proxy for sales across Europe. According to data reported by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), the company also saw cumulative growth over the first two months of the year.

Between January and February, Tesla registered 20,941 vehicles, a 16.7% increase compared to 17,947 units during the same period last year. The improvement contrasts with its performance in the United States, where Tesla sold 32,123 cars in January, down 26% year-over-year, as reported by InsideEVs.

This mixed regional performance highlights how Tesla’s trajectory varies across markets, with Europe now showing renewed momentum after a prolonged slump.

Tesla Model Y – © Tesla

Byd Overtakes Tesla in Volume Growth

Despite Tesla’s rebound, Chinese automaker BYD continues to expand rapidly in Europe, outpacing Tesla in total registrations and growth rate. BYD sold 15,438 vehicles in February alone, representing a 185.3% increase compared to the previous year.

Over the first two months of 2026, BYD reached 29,291 registrations, up 179.2% year-over-year. The company’s expansion has been supported by an increasing dealer presence and aggressive pricing strategies aimed at attracting European buyers.

The comparison between the two companies remains nuanced. BYD sells both fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, while Tesla focuses exclusively on battery-electric models, making direct comparisons less straightforward.

Electrified Vehicles Continue to Drive Market Growth

The broader European automotive market showed only modest overall growth in February, with total registrations increasing by 1.7%. Yet electrified vehicles significantly outperformed the market average.

According to ACEA figures, 190,683 new electric vehicles were registered in February, a 15.8% increase year-over-year. Plug-in hybrids performed even more strongly, rising 33% to reach 96,252 units.

Hybrid vehicles remained the most popular powertrain, with 375,862 units sold, up 10.4%. At the same time, traditional fuel types continued their decline: gasoline car sales dropped 17% to 224,754 units, while diesel fell 13.5% to 73,451 units.