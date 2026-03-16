This BYD Hybrid Estate Is on the Verge of Doubling Its Electric Range

The current generation of the Seal 6 DM-i Touring offers 105 km of electric range under the WLTP cycle, powered by a 19 kWh battery. The next generation, already in the process of being updated in China, promises a significant leap, with a 34 kWh battery and an electric range that could reach 210 km under the WLTC cycle, which could translate to approximately 190 to 200 km on the European market. These improvements are part of the same wave of updates BYD has been applying to its recent electric vehicles, introduced simultaneously with the announcement of the manufacturer’s new Blade 2.0 battery.

This update does not arrive in a vacuum. The plug-in hybrid segment has been under growing pressure, with competitors continuously raising the electric range of their rechargeable models. The Seal 6 DM-i Touring, by positioning itself with an extended electric autonomy, directly addresses that competitive dynamic, and notably faces European competition head-on.

A Battery Upgrade That Redefines Daily Use

The heart of this new generation is a 34 kWh battery, replacing the existing 19 kWh unit. Autojournal reports that official preliminary figures point to an electric range of up to 210 km under the WLTC cycle, a standard used in China, which could translate to around 190 to 200 km on the European market under WLTP conditions.

This extended range would allow drivers to travel 99% of the time in full electric mode, a figure that illustrates just how decisively the balance between combustion and electric has shifted in this new generation.

BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring – © BYD

A Revised Powertrain With a Strengthened Electric Motor

On the mechanical side, the thermal engine retains its 100 horsepower output, while the electric motor now delivers 175 kW, or 238 horsepower. This combination offers a much more extended comfortable driving experience in electric mode, reducing fuel-dependent journeys.

This brings the model closer to the standards of extended-range electric vehicles, a category increasingly referenced as a benchmark in the hybrid segment. The overall hybrid rechargeable configuration is maintained, but with figures revised upward.

© BYD

LiDAR, Radar and Cameras for a New Level of Driver Assistance

Beyond the powertrain, the new Seal 6 DM-i Touring introduces an upgraded driver assistance suite. The system includes, as an option, a LiDAR sensor on the roof, a front and rear radar, as well as cameras integrated into the door mirrors and at the rear of the vehicle.

These systems reinforce safety and facilitate semi-autonomous driving, a functionality the source describes as having become a decisive criterion in the premium hybrid family saloon segment.