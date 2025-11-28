Stellantis Targets European EV Market with a Chinese Electric SUV

Leapmotor, a Chinese automaker with strong ties to Stellantis, is broadening its European presence with the launch of the A10/B03x, a small electric SUV that will compete directly with rivals like the Peugeot E-2008, Citroen e-C3 Aircross, and Renault 4 E-Tech.

Following its global debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show, the model has garnered attention due to its modern design, high-tech features, and impressive range of up to 311 miles. Leapmotor’s entry into this competitive segment comes at a time when the electric vehicle (EV) market is expanding rapidly in Europe, with numerous new models arriving from both legacy automakers and emerging brands.

Leapmotor’s New Small SUV: A Game Changer for Europe?

The A10/B03x is the latest addition to Leapmotor’s growing lineup and represents the company’s most significant push into the small SUV category. This new EV is positioned below the larger B10 in both size and price, offering a more compact and affordable alternative for European buyers.

According to Stellantis, the B03x is specifically designed for “rational customers” seeking a quality second vehicle that doesn’t compromise on space, safety, or technology. The SUV measures just over 4,200 mm in length, making it a true competitor in the compact SUV market, where models like the Kia EV3 and Fiat 600e have already made their mark, reports Carscoops.

The A10/B03x’s design is sleek and modern, characterized by smooth bodywork and rounded contours, complemented by a Citroen-like wraparound greenhouse. The vehicle’s exterior also features discreet plastic cladding, LED lighting with darkened clusters, and a playful design detail—tail lights that resemble smiling emojis.

While the design may be somewhat generic, these elements help the SUV stand out in a market where aesthetics matter just as much as performance. Inside, the cabin is expected to continue Leapmotor’s minimalist theme, with an uncluttered dashboard and an AI-driven cockpit, though interior photos were not released at the time of the car’s debut.

Leapmotor A10 / B03x – © Leapmotor

Range and Technology: Leapmotor’s Competitive Edge

One of the most impressive aspects of the A10/B03x is its range. Equipped with a high-energy-density LFP battery, the SUV offers a CLTC-rated range of up to 311 miles, which is competitive within the small electric SUV segment. Leapmotor’s use of advanced technology doesn’t end there.

The vehicle will also feature a full suite of advanced driver-assistance systems, including a roof-mounted Lidar unit and sensors along the body. These sensors will support the car’s autonomous driving capabilities, making it a forward-thinking choice for consumers in Europe, who are increasingly looking for intelligent, connected cars.

Leapmotor’s commitment to over-the-air updates also ensures that the B03x will remain technologically current throughout its lifecycle, an essential selling point as more car buyers in Europe prioritize long-term software updates and improvements. According to the company, the A10/B03x’s platform is designed for continuous updates, which will improve both the driving experience and the vehicle’s performance over time, an advantage that some competitors have yet to fully implement.

A Solid Partnership with Stellantis

Leapmotor’s expansion into Europe is largely due to the backing of Stellantis, which holds a 51% controlling stake in Leapmotor International. This joint venture, which also includes Stellantis’ €1.5 billion ($1.73 billion) investment in Leapmotor, strengthens the brand’s presence in both Europe and Southeast Asia.

The B03x and its related models are expected to help Stellantis establish a foothold in the competitive European EV market, which has been dominated by well-established automakers like Volkswagen, Peugeot, and Renault.

Leapmotor has already experienced significant growth in China, delivering over 395,000 vehicles in 2025 alone, with a 129% year-on-year increase. This expansion is expected to continue, with the A10/B03x joining the growing list of vehicles already sold in Europe, which includes the T03, B05, B10, and C10 models.