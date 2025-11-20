Renault’s New Trafic E-Tech Electric Van Could Make Your Car Look Outdated

Set to debut in late 2026, the new electric van will be available alongside the conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) variant, offering businesses a greener alternative without compromising utility. This vehicle will be powered by two battery options, with the long-range version capable of covering up to 280 miles on a single charge.

The Renault Trafic E-Tech Electric arrives at a time when the demand for electric delivery vans is rapidly increasing. It offers a direct response to businesses looking for an environmentally friendly and cost-effective solution to urban transport challenges.

While electric vehicles have begun to dominate the passenger car market, this new van reflects the industry’s broader push towards sustainability and energy efficiency in commercial fleets. The vehicle was unveiled at the Solutrans 2025 event, showcasing Renault’s vision for a future where electric mobility is integral to everyday business operations.

A versatile electric van

The Trafic E-Tech Electric offers two versions, each designed to cater to different business needs. According to the automaker, the L1 model, with a length of 191.7 inches, provides a cargo capacity of 180.1 cubic feet, while the L2 version extends the wheelbase by 15.7 inches, boosting the storage space to 204.8 cubic feet, reports Carscoop.

Both models stand at 74.8 inches in height, a dimension that allows the vans to access underground parking garages—a crucial feature for city-based operations. With large side doors designed to accommodate Euro pallets and symmetrical rear doors, the Trafic E-Tech Electric is positioned as an ideal solution for logistics and delivery businesses requiring flexibility.

Renault has also ensured that the van’s design is functional yet straightforward. The interior features a tube-shaped dashboard and seats for three, with thoughtful details like storage compartments and a modern digital interface.

The van includes a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch OpenR Evo infotainment system, both angled toward the driver for easier access. Tailored navigation is integrated into the system, considering the vehicle’s dimensions and load, ensuring that drivers avoid unsuitable routes. Renault also offers an upgrade to Google built-in, which will be available as an over-the-air update.

Renault Trafic E-Tech Electric – © Renault

Long-range and fast-charging capabilities

A major selling point of the Trafic E-Tech Electric is its long-range option. The van is equipped with a nickel manganese cobalt chemistry battery that offers up to 280 miles of range under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP).

For those seeking a more affordable option, Renault will also offer a lithium iron phosphate battery variant, which provides a range of around 217 miles on a single charge. Both battery options come with 800V technology, enabling rapid charging.

The vehicle can be charged from 15% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes, a feature that will be crucial for businesses that rely on minimal downtime during the workday. Additionally, the van supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionalities, allowing it to serve as a mobile power source if needed.

© Renault

Sustainability and innovation

Renault’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the Trafic E-Tech Electric, with the van incorporating over 23% recycled materials. The vehicle will be built at the Sandouville plant, where it will be assembled alongside the ICE-powered version, streamlining production processes.

In addition to its eco-friendly materials, the Trafic E-Tech Electric features a turning circle that matches the agility of a smaller vehicle, such as the Clio, which will make maneuvering in tight urban spaces easier for drivers.

With these design choices, Renault aims to offer businesses an efficient, sustainable solution for their transportation needs without sacrificing practicality or performance.